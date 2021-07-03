Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Cash Warren on the left in a suit, Jessica Alba on the right in a black dress. Celebrities Jessica Alba’s Marriage In ‘Crisis Mode’ After Rough Patch?

Did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren take a “much-needed” vacation to save their crumbling marriage? That was one tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop investigates. Jessica Alba And Cash Warren’s Marriage ‘Nearly Destroyed’ By Rough Patch? In early June, Star reported Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren took off to Miami for some much-needed […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Robert Redford smiling in a suit Celebrities ‘Frail’ Robert Redford’s Friends ‘Fear The Worst’?

Robert Redford has had one of the longest and most prolific acting careers of all time. One tabloid claimed last November that friends of the classic film icon were worried about his health following the death of his son. Gossip Cop investigates.  Is Redford’s Health Deteriorating After His Son’s Death? David James “Jamie” Redford passed […]

 by Cortland Ann
Image of Courtney Cox cooking. Celebrities Chef Monica Is Back: Courteney Cox Teaches Us How To Make Cacio E Pepe

Cox shares a drool-worthy dish that will channel all Italian food lovers to jump in the kitchen and cook their hearts out!

 by Brittany Baxter
Close up of Prince Charles wearing sunglasses Royals Report Claims Prince Charles Being Investigated For Princess Diana’s Murder

Ever since Princess Diana tragically died, rumors have swirled that Prince Charles was somehow involved. One cover story this week reveals that he’s now being investigated by police over her death. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Cops Find Her Secret Letter’ In as salacious a cover story as you’re likely to find, Star reports that Prince Charles […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

‘Frail’ Robert Redford’s Friends ‘Fear The Worst’?

C
Cortland Ann
2:00 pm, July 3, 2021
Robert Redford smiling in a suit
(Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Redford has had one of the longest and most prolific acting careers of all time. One tabloid claimed last November that friends of the classic film icon were worried about his health following the death of his son. Gossip Cop investigates. 

Is Redford’s Health Deteriorating After His Son’s Death?

David James “Jamie” Redford passed away in mid-October from bile-duct cancer. He was only 58. The National Enquirer wasted no time claiming his father, Robert Redford, was fading fast since his son’s death “Robert has struggled with his own health over the years and this blow is extremely worrying,” an inside source supposedly close to the actor spilled. “He’s already frail. This has friends fearing the worst.” 

The outlet went on to say the actor looked “feeble and drained,” predicting he may be suffering from some disease connected to polio which he beat when he was 11. The publication even went on to try to connect the current loss of his son to the loss of his newborn son in 1959. “Fatherhood means everything to Bob. There’s only so much a man his age should be expected to take,” the source said.

A Low Blow

The publisher is absolutely right that there is only so much Redford should be expected to take. How low do you have to be to spread rumors and lies about someone who just suffered the loss of their son? Redford is undoubtedly heartbroken. His rep said as much, telling the tabloid, “The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child Jamie was a loving son, husband and father.” 

Gossip Cop can say Redford isn’t falling apart or overly feeble. He recently sold his Utah horse ranch for $4.9 million. “For the last 25 years, my family and I have loved and embraced this ranch as a base for our horse program, running clinics and serving as a home for our many beloved horses,” Redford told the Wall Street Journal. “Looking ahead, we want to focus on expanding the facilities at our ranch located at Sundance in nearby Provo Canyon.” It looks like he’s looking towards the future and moving forward with his life.

Redford has played cowboys, gangsters, evil government cronies, and history-making whistleblowers. Take an entry film class and you will most likely watch one of his movies, like Barefoot in the Park, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, Out of Africa, The Sting, All the President’s Men, The Natural, or Three Days of The Condor. This is a man who won Oscar directing his first movie, played the Great Gatsby and smacked around the Winter Soldier in a Marvel movie. This is the man responsible for the Sundance Film Festival. His contribution to the entertainment industry is extensive. Robert Redford has had the career most up-and-coming actors dream about, and at 84, the legend should be getting the respect he deserves, especially during a time of grief. 

History Of Going After Legends

The National Enquirer tends to harp on older actors. The magazine again went after Redford in 2019, saying that the actor had relapsed from polio and once more calling him “feeble and drained.” According to the outlet, Robert De Niro was neglecting to take care of himself amid his divorce earlier this month. In April, the magazine claimed Jack Nicholson’s weight had become life-threatening. As always, the reports were all wrong and Gossip Cop was there to call the Enquirer on it.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

Tom Selleck Ready To Retire From Show Business?

Report: Drew Carey Quitting ‘Price Is Right,’ Leaving Hollywood

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.