‘Frail’ Robert Redford’s Friends ‘Fear The Worst’?

Robert Redford has had one of the longest and most prolific acting careers of all time. One tabloid claimed last November that friends of the classic film icon were worried about his health following the death of his son. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Redford’s Health Deteriorating After His Son’s Death?

David James “Jamie” Redford passed away in mid-October from bile-duct cancer. He was only 58. The National Enquirer wasted no time claiming his father, Robert Redford, was fading fast since his son’s death “Robert has struggled with his own health over the years and this blow is extremely worrying,” an inside source supposedly close to the actor spilled. “He’s already frail. This has friends fearing the worst.”

The outlet went on to say the actor looked “feeble and drained,” predicting he may be suffering from some disease connected to polio which he beat when he was 11. The publication even went on to try to connect the current loss of his son to the loss of his newborn son in 1959. “Fatherhood means everything to Bob. There’s only so much a man his age should be expected to take,” the source said.

A Low Blow

The publisher is absolutely right that there is only so much Redford should be expected to take. How low do you have to be to spread rumors and lies about someone who just suffered the loss of their son? Redford is undoubtedly heartbroken. His rep said as much, telling the tabloid, “The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child Jamie was a loving son, husband and father.”

Gossip Cop can say Redford isn’t falling apart or overly feeble. He recently sold his Utah horse ranch for $4.9 million. “For the last 25 years, my family and I have loved and embraced this ranch as a base for our horse program, running clinics and serving as a home for our many beloved horses,” Redford told the Wall Street Journal. “Looking ahead, we want to focus on expanding the facilities at our ranch located at Sundance in nearby Provo Canyon.” It looks like he’s looking towards the future and moving forward with his life.

Redford has played cowboys, gangsters, evil government cronies, and history-making whistleblowers. Take an entry film class and you will most likely watch one of his movies, like Barefoot in the Park, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, Out of Africa, The Sting, All the President’s Men, The Natural, or Three Days of The Condor. This is a man who won Oscar directing his first movie, played the Great Gatsby and smacked around the Winter Soldier in a Marvel movie. This is the man responsible for the Sundance Film Festival. His contribution to the entertainment industry is extensive. Robert Redford has had the career most up-and-coming actors dream about, and at 84, the legend should be getting the respect he deserves, especially during a time of grief.

History Of Going After Legends

The National Enquirer tends to harp on older actors. The magazine again went after Redford in 2019, saying that the actor had relapsed from polio and once more calling him “feeble and drained.” According to the outlet, Robert De Niro was neglecting to take care of himself amid his divorce earlier this month. In April, the magazine claimed Jack Nicholson’s weight had become life-threatening. As always, the reports were all wrong and Gossip Cop was there to call the Enquirer on it.

