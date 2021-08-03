Fox News Star Out At Conservative Network After Sexual Harassment Claims

A major star of Fox News has parted ways with the conservative network after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him. Judge Andrew Napolitano has been accused by an associate producer of inappropriate misconduct, and he’s not the only Fox News star the male employee has made accusations against. Larry Kudlow, host of Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, was accused of using ethnic slurs and making sexually inappropriate comments about women.

Judge Andrew Napolitano Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Again

A lawsuit filed on Monday in the New York Supreme Court has caused a major upheaval at Fox News. An associate producer on the Fox Business show Kudlow, John Fawcett, claimed in the suit that Andrew Napolitano, a longtime legal analyst for the network, made inappropriate sexual comments towards him starting from when he first began working at the network in 2019. Now Napolitano has left the network as a result.

Fawcett claimed he first encountered Napolitano in an elevator when he was a new employee working as an entry-level production assistant working for Lou Dobbs’ show. He alleged that Napolitano made a sexually suggestive comment and stroked his arm. When he later told his colleagues about the encounter, “they immediately started laughing. It was common knowledge that Judge Napolitano sexually harassed young men at Fox News, and it even happened to one of the plaintiff’s co-workers,” the lawsuit stated.

Fawcett claimed in the suit that Fox News “did not hold Judge Napolitano (or a gay male program host) to the same standards as other employees, ironically because the company wanted to counter claims that the network was intolerant or too conservative.” This isn’t the first time Napolitano has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Last year, he was the subject of a lawsuit filed by a criminal defendant who alleged that Napolitano, then still working as a judge, offered him a more lenient sentence in exchange for oral sex. At another point in time, a New Jersey waiter claimed he’d been sexually assaulted by Napolitano. His lawyer, Tom Clare, issued a statement at the time denying the claims as “total fiction.”

Larry Kudlow Also Named In Suit

The suit also made a number of allegations towards another Fox News star, Larry Kudlow. Fawcett accused the longtime face of Fox Business of making inappropriate sexual comments about women, including a claim that the host said he’d like to have a “three-way” with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. Kudlow was also accused of making uncomfortable racial comments. Fawcett alleged that Kudlow refused to have Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, on his program, supposedly stating, “No. no. no. I don’t want the black on the show.”

Fox News Media released a statement about the suit, which read, “Upon first learning of John Fawcett’s allegations against Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News Media immediately investigated the claims and addressed the matter with both parties. The network and Judge Napolitano have since parted ways. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, are committed to providing a safe, transparent and collaborative workplace environment for all our employees and took immediate, appropriate action.”

As for Fawcett’s claims about Larry Kudlow, the network was less than supportive. “Furthermore, the additional allegations laid out in this claim are completely baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday by trying the case in the court of public opinion as the complaint does not meet the standards of the law. We will defend the matter vigorously in court.” The case is obviously still ongoing, but there’s already been one major change to the network as a result of the allegations made in the suit. Gossip Cop will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

More News From Gossip Cop

Megyn Kelly Being ‘Wooed’ To Replace Meghan McCain On ‘The View’?



Fox News Stars Spar: Geraldo Rivera Accuses Sean Hannity Of ‘Gaslighting’ Viewers



Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost



Prince William ‘Worried Sick’ About 97-Pound Pregnant Kate Middleton’s ‘Health Crisis’?



Meghan McCain Demands An Apology From Kathy Griffin After Cancer Announcement