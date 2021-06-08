Former President Donald Trump Wore His Pants Backwards During Recent Speech? See The Video Here

A viral video has begun spreading on social media purporting to show former President Donald J. Trump wearing his pants backwards while giving a speech earlier this month. Twitter users especially delighted in the seeming faux pas and the hashtag “TrumpPants” began trending. Various fact checking outlets have looked into the viral claim and Gossip Cop can explain what really happened.

Donald Trump Wears Pants Backwards At Political Event?

Donald Trump recently gave a political speech, but it wasn’t what the former president had to say that garnered attention. Rather, it was Trump’s pants that got tongues wagging. On June 5, Trump attended a Republican gathering in North Carolina where his trousers took center stage.

After the event, several Twitter users took to the social media platform to mock the one-term president, accusing him of accidentally putting his pants on backwards. Some pointed to the fact that the front of Trump’s pants were wrinkled in an odd manner as evidence of his backwards pants. The low quality of the viral video also made it seem as if the front of his pants were missing a zipper, further proving that they were on backwards.

Twitter Goes Crazy For Embarrassing Viral Video

Since Trump is a controversial figure, such an embarrassing story was bound to take off, especially since it doesn’t paint him in the most favorable light. Twitter users especially delighted in mocking him for the supposed mistake.

Here’s The Facts

Stories like these tend to be too good to be true, however, and that’s definitely the case with this viral rumor. No, Donald Trump did not accidentally wear his pants backwards. While we can’t explain why Trump’s pants were wrinkled, though we’d guess that the 74-year-old had been sitting for a while before giving his speech, we can emphatically state that there was a zipper on the front of the pants.

Looking through Getty photos of the event, it’s possible to spot the fly of Trump’s pants. We never expected to have to scour through photos of the former president for the perfect crotch shot, but that’s what we found ourselves doing today. Gossip Cop wasn’t the only outlet to go to such extreme measures to get to the bottom of this rumor.

Snopes also looked through the Getty Images archive to prove Trump was wearing his pants the correct way and came to the same conclusion as we did. The outlet also watched the entire 90 minute video, not just the clip that went viral, to verify that Trump did indeed wear his pants the correct way.

