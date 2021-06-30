Former child actor Kyle Massey has been hit with a serious felony charge and is now facing accusations that he sent inappropriate material to a 13-year-old girl. According to the child’s mother, Massey had known the girl since she was only 4-years-old. Legal documents paint a disturbing portrait of Massey’s alleged interactions with the minor, many of which took place over the social media platform Snapchat.

Kyle Massey, who rose to fame as a child actor after playing Cory Baxter on the Disney channel kid shows That’s So Raven and Cory In The House, is facing felony charges for allegedly sending pornographic material to a minor. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 29-year-old reportedly sent explicit videos and photos to a 13-year-old girl he knew during the months of December 2018 and January 2019.

In March of 2019, Massey was sued in civil court for sexual misconduct with a minor, but the case was dropped after the alleged victim’s lawyer advised her that the actor probably didn’t have the money to make the legal proceedings worthwhile. At that point, the victim and her family went to the Sheriff’s Office to file their report.

Police began investigating the matter in early 2020 and soon received a mountain of evidence from the girl’s mother in the form of a flashdrive. The device purportedly contained explicit material that Massey is alleged to have sent the victim over Snapchat. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the flashdrive revealed several inappropriate videos, including one video where a man who appears to be Massey exposes his genitals.

Massey was scheduled to appear in King County Criminal Court in Washington on Monday for his arraignment, but he was a no-show. The gossip site attempted to reach out to him for comment but didn’t receive an answer. Massey had previously claimed that he was being extorted. Already the backlash is beginning to form against the former star.

Massey had previously worked as a brand ambassador for the vaping company Dr. Dabber, but he’s now been dropped after news of the charges against him broke. “We are ending our relationship with Kyle Massey,” the company told TMZ in a statement. “We have been working with him on a trial basis for a month. Today, we let his team know we will be cutting ties and requested all public content with our brand to be deleted from his social media.”

It appears that Massey’s team has complied with Dr. Dabber’s request, as the actor’s Instagram account has been scrubbed clean of all content affiliated with the vape brand. This case is ongoing and Gossip Cop will be watching out for the latest updates.

