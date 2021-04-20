Gossip Cop

Report: Angelina Jolie Dating Diplo

Are Angelina Jolie and Diplo dating? That's one tabloid's story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Courteney Cox Wants A Baby With Johnny McDaid?

Are Courteney Cox and her longtime boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, ready to have a baby? According to a report this week, they are thinking about a surrogate to have their first together. Gossip Cop investigates.

Former 'American Idol' Contestant Charged With Second-Degree Felony

A recent contestant on this season of American Idol has been arrested after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and striking her in the face. Cecil Ray made it to the top 24 in the popular singing competition show but was eliminated last week. A number of disturbing details surrounding the case have […]

Galina Becker: What We Know About Roman Reigns And His Wife Of Five Children

Here's what we know about Roman Reigns' wife, Galina Becker, and their life outside of the WWE.

Former 'American Idol' Contestant Charged With Second-Degree Felony

A recent contestant on this season of American Idol has been arrested after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and striking her in the face. Cecil Ray made it to the top 24 in the popular singing competition show but was eliminated last week. A number of disturbing details surrounding the case have already been released by the police. 

Cecil Ray was eliminated last week from American Idol, and now he’s facing serious charges after his ex-girlfriend accused him of attempting to break into her home and assaulting her. Ray had reportedly gone to the woman’s home and demanded to see a child he claimed was his daughter. During his audition, he dedicated his performance to his 2-month-old daughter. 

According to a recently released police report detailing the incident, Ray, whose full name is Cecil Ray Baker, arrived at his ex’s home demanding to be let in to see the baby. When the woman denied him entrance, Ray allegedly forced his way into the home, ripping open the back door which had been locked. He also allegedly pushed the woman to the floor and “struck her in the face with a palm heel” before he finally left the premises.

Ray was arrested several days after the incident. Police initially had trouble tracking him down because he’d relocated to a new town, but they eventually were able to find the one-time American Idol hopeful and he was arrested on April 17. He has since been released on a $15,000 bond after being booked for burglary of habitation, which is a second-degree felony in Texas. The case is clearly still ongoing, so we will be monitoring it and updating this story as necessary.

