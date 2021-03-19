Forbes Strikes Again: Refutes Report Kanye West Is Worth $6 Billion

Recent reports have estimated Kanye West’s net worth at over $6 billion dollars following news of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Forbes, which also disputed its own reporting of West’s former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status, has called the estimation into question. At the heart of the issue is West’s deal with the Gap.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Kanye West net worth was valued at over $6 billion. The rapper’s music, his line of Yeezy brand clothing and shoes, his part ownership of estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMs line, as well as his recent partnership deal with the Gap were all cited as evidence of West’s billionaire status.

Forbes Is Once Again The Bearer Of Bad News

Forbes, which issued a retraction of its 2019 report calling Kylie Jenner a billionaire last summer, has refuted that West is worth as much as other outlets have reported. The deciding factor behind the outlet’s distrust of the rapper’s reported net worth was his deal with the Gap.

Although Bloomberg estimated the deal was worth $970 million, pushing West’s clothing empire to between $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, Forbes disputes that number. The outlet has every right to since there hasn’t been a single sale made yet. West is still a billionaire, the magazine insisted, but his net worth remains valued at $1.8 billion. That still makes him a very wealthy man, but not quite as wealthy as previous reports have made him out to be.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’



Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!



Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Baby’s Name?



Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now



Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kayleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?