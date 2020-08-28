Follow Up On Katie Holmes' 'Tell All' Interview About Tom Cruise And Jamie Foxx

What Did Holmes Say? We Revealed The Truth

The story then purported Katie Holmes was also going to reveal dirt on her former husband, Tom Cruise, by speaking on how his involvement with Scientology led to their divorce. The tabloid however didn’t give any more details as to how Holmes was planning on “speaking out” against her exes. OK!’s cover pulled a classic bait and switch on its readers by presenting it as if Holmes sat down with the outlet for an interview when that never happened.