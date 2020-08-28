Follow Up On Katie Holmes' 'Tell All' Interview About Tom Cruise And Jamie Foxx

Last summer, a tabloid claimed Katie Holmes was going to speak out against Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be untrue. Holmes never broke her silence about her relationships with the two A-list actors. Here’s a look back on the bogus story.
265 days ago, we reported that OK! was claiming Katie Holmes was ready to tell her side of her story in regards to her romances with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. The outlet’s cover tricked readers into believing the actress was giving the tabloid an “exclusive” interview, however she didn’t. Instead, the accompanying article quoted an unnamed source that spoke on Holmes’ split from Foxx. The dubious insider stated Holmes was “finally telling friends her side of the story - and she's not leaving any details out."
Even though Holmes was very private about her romance with Foxx, the publication alleged the Dawson’s Creek star was going to openly bash the actor and “let everyone know their relationship ended because he betrayed her with dozens of women over the years." The anonymous tipster further contended that "It broke everyone's heart to see her with a jerk like Jamie for so long. They love that she's finally sticking up for herself."
The story then purported Katie Holmes was also going to reveal dirt on her former husband, Tom Cruise, by speaking on how his involvement with Scientology led to their divorce. The tabloid however didn’t give any more details as to how Holmes was planning on “speaking out” against her exes. OK!’s cover pulled a classic bait and switch on its readers by presenting it as if Holmes sat down with the outlet for an interview when that never happened.
Gossip Cop ran the narrative by a spokesperson for Holmes at the time, who confirmed the piece was fabricated. The actress may have confided in some friends about the situation, but Holmes never once stated she was going to expose her former partners.
This wasn’t the first phony piece we’ve corrected from the tabloid about Holmes. A few months ago, we busted the publication for claiming Holmes was involved with Bradley Cooper. The outlet contended friends of the actress believed she was romantically linked to Cooper after she was allegedly “set up” with a mysterious A-list actor. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for Holmes who assured us the story wasn’t true.
Another inaccurate report we debunked about Holmes came from the National Enquirer, which is an affiliate of OK!. It asserted Holmes dumped Foxx because he didn’t want to have a baby with her. The paper claimed Holmes was “desperate” to give her daughter, Suri Cruise, a sibling and felt that Foxx was ready to be a father. However, Gossip Cop pointed out that when the news came out that Foxx and Holmes split, it wasn’t because of a baby.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.