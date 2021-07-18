‘Fluttery’ Calista Flockhart ‘Worried Sick’ About Harrison Ford After On Set Injury, Putting Him On ‘A Leash?’

He’s been in plane crashes and near misses, and has faced some serious injuries while on set. Harrison Ford’s career has been full of daring stunts and action-packed explosions. One tabloid is reporting the actor’s wife, Calista Flockhart, is ready for him to retire his adrenaline junkie ways after an incident on the set of the fifth Indiana Jones film. Gossip Cop investigates.

Broken Bones Means Broken Marriage?

After a shoulder injury on set, the National Enquirer reports Flockhart has had enough of her husband getting hurt. “Calista’s worried sick he’ll wind up crippled or worse, even though he insists he’s taking precautions and that his shoulder doesn’t hurt too bad,” an inside source tells the publication. He’s supposed to be taking it easy as he recovers from the shoulder injury, but Flockhart is reportedly worried he’s not going to keep his word. “She keeps hearing stories, though, and she can’t sleep for fear he’ll be rushed to the hospital in the night with more broken bones!”

The source claims the 79-year-old actor refuses to acknowledge that his body has changed with age, which concerns his wife even further. “Even before he started shooting, he was preparing by throwing himself into these back-breaking workouts that would wipe out most guys in their 30s, but the feeling from friends and Calista is that he pushes himself way too far,” the insider continued. “Calista doesn’t want him risking his life – because his body clearly can only take so much!” As a result, she supposedly considered putting Ford on “a leash” to make sure he wouldn’t go off and do something dangerous to hurt himself.

The outlet referenced Disney’s statement on how Ford’s injury affected production, saying the shooting schedule would be “reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.” Then spent the rest of the article referencing Ford’s past injuries, including being medically induced in a coma after a plane crash in 2015, a 1999 helicopter crash, and a 2014 broken leg in a freak accident involving a metal door on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Gossip Cop’s Take

It is true that Ford sustained an injury on set while rehearsing a fight scene that required him to take a medical hiatus from Indiana Jones 5. According to Variety, production continued without Ford but the full extent of his injuries is not fully known. “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

While this injury actually happened, the allegation that Flockhart is freaking out over her husband’s “clumsy” ways is not a new angle. She undoubtedly understands that the accident that led to his injury was just that: an accident. There’s no need for her to want to put her husband of 11 years “on a leash,” as the tabloid rudely suggested.

There is no evidence to suggest the actress is leaving her husband or making him stop flying, as was suggested by this article and a 2020 article from Woman’s Day. This same idea was first brought up by the Enquirer in 2019 ahead of Indiana Jones’s production, but now that there’s an actual accident to report, the publication is recycling the story. Next, they’ll be saying Ford is smoking pot on productions again like they did when he filmed Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with Shia LaBeouf.

