Does Floyd Mayweather Have A Wife? The Unfortunate Truth About His Past Relationships

Floyd Mayweather is undefeated in the boxing ring, winning 15 major world titles over the course of his 19-year career. He’s also one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. But when it comes to love, the 44-year-old boxer hasn’t had as much success. Fans have frequently wondered about Floyd Mayweather’s wife or if he even has one. And it’s been hard to keep track of all of Floyd Mayweather’s girlfriends, as there have been many. Here, we take a deep dive into the boxer’s past relationships — and the troubling circumstances surrounding them.

Does Floyd Mayweather Currently Have A Girlfriend?

Mayweather’s current girlfriend is Anna Monroe, a dancer and social media influencer who works at Mayweather’s Las Vegas strip club, the Girl Collection. They’ve been dating since the beginning of the year and have quickly gotten close — there were even reports that the pair were thinking of having a baby together. There have also been rumblings of an engagement, however, the boxer quickly squashed those rumors via his Instagram feed, writing: “I’m not engaged and have never been engaged or married, those are just rumors and lies.”

Has Floyd Mayweather Ever Had A Wife?

While the boxing champ has had a long list of girlfriends — and a number of very serious relationships — he’s never been married. According to Mayweather, his career was his significant other. “Boxing was my girlfriend, boxing was my life, boxing was my wife,” he said in a 2011 video.

Floyd Mayweather’s Most Serious Relationships

Though he’s never officially tied the knot, Mayweather has had a string of significant relationships over the years, some of which led to an engagement. He also has four children with two different women, as well as one adopted son.

Melissa Brim

Melissa Brim is a businesswoman and entrepreneur who has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Floyd Mayweather for years. They have one biological child together, Yaya Mayweather, who was born on May 20, 2000. Also known as Iyanna and Money Yaya, she welcomed a child of her own with rapper NBA Youngboy in January 2021. That makes Floyd Mayweather a grandpa! He also adopted Brim’s son from a previous relationship, Devion Cromwell.

Brim and Mayweather appear to be on good terms. Not only has she promoted Mayweather’s upcoming match against Logan Paul, but she also wrote him a heartfelt birthday note back in February.

Josie Harris

Mayweather and Josie Harris were together from 1995 until 2005. Harris is the mother of Mayweather’s three other biological children — 21-year old Koraun, 19-year old Zion, and 17-year old Jirah. Despite having kids together, Mayweather’s relationship with Harris was fraught with drama, including multiple abuse allegations. In 2015, Harris filed a $20 million defamation suit against her ex after he called her a drug abuser in an interview with Katie Couric.

Sadly, Harris passed away in June of last year from an accidental drug overdose. Despite the fact that they were still embroiled in the lawsuit, Mayfield was devastated by the loss. He paid tribute to his ex by posting a string of flashback photos on Instagram with captions like “My Rock,” “My Sunshine,” “My Family,” “My Sweetheart,” “My Friend,” “My Kiss,” and “My Better Half.”

Shantel Jackson

Mayweather’s relationship with actress and businesswoman Shantel Jackson was also tumultuous. The couple were together from 2006 until 2014 and were engaged during that time. But after their split, things got ugly – Jackson filed a lawsuit against her ex suing him for a laundry list of charges, including invasion of privacy, assault, battery, harassment, and infliction of emotional distress.

“I loved Floyd deeply, but he continued to disappoint and intentionally hurt me,” Jackson said in a news conference announcing the suit. “I have been embarrassed and humiliated more than I can ever imagine by Floyd, whom I once called my best friend and fiancée. It was with a heavy heart that I finally realized the only way to set the record straight and achieve justice for what he has done to me, is filing this lawsuit.”

After her relationship with Mayweather, Jackson was able to move on. She has been dating rapper Nelly since 2014.

Gallienne Nabila

Mayweather dated Instagram model Gallienne Nabila sometime in 2019. At one point, Nabila was spotted wearing a monster rock, sparking speculation that the two were engaged. Whether that was true or not is unclear, but they clearly never made it down the aisle. While it’s unknown why or when they split, it’s the last woman we know of Mayweather dating before getting together with Anna Monroe at the beginning of this year.

Floyd Mayweather Has A Disturbing Pattern Of Domestic Violence

Mayweather’s history of abuse is alarming. He spent 90 days in prison as a result of one of his many violent incidents with Josie Harris. According to Mayweather’s late ex, she suffered physical abuse from the boxer on six different occasions, the worst of which occurred in September of 2010, after they had split. She says he pulled her to the floor by her hair, and then he punched and kicked her in front of their children. It was their oldest son, Koraun, who had to alert authorities. Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

“I was a battered woman,” Harris said in 2014. “I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn’t understand what a battered woman was at that time. Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence.”

In her 2014 suit against the boxer, Shantel Jackson alleged several similarly horrific encounters. She claimed Mayweather “twisted [her] arm, choked her and forcibly took her phone away from her to look through it.” On another occasion, she said he “bent her arm, restrained her, and pointed a gun at her foot, asking ‘Which toe do you want me to shoot?'” And when she once tried to leave during an argument at Mayweather’s condo, Jackson alleges the boxer grabbed her by the arm, forced her back inside, and wouldn’t let her leave for over an hour.

There was even violence in his relationship with Melissa Brim, despite the fact that the pair are now on friendly terms. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal (as reported by Bleacher Report), Mayweather hit Brim in the jaw with a car door, then punched her face and body in a 2001 incident. Five months later, he hit her in the neck.

Mayweather was charged with two counts of domestic battery as a result of these altercations, to which he pled guilty. The boxer accepted a plea deal and received a six-month suspended jail sentence, plus a $3,000 fine, two days house arrest, and 48 hours of community service.

If all that wasn’t bad enough, Mayweather allegedly attacked and tried to choke his adopted son, Devion, at his home on Halloween night in 2014. According to a relative of Devion, the boxer has long had a frightening influence over the family. “He controls our whole family through fear and money. It’s only a matter of time before it happens again — or, God forbid, anything worse,” they said.