Flirty Megan Fox Playfully Asks Model Adriana Lima On A Date

Women loving women; you just love to see it. Especially when it’s the case of bombshell Megan Fox and supermodel Adriana Lima. The two had a bit of flirty fun over Instagram and if they’re not careful they might just break the internet while they’re at it!

What’s Some Flirting Among Friends?

The fling started innocently enough on one of Lima’s posts on Instagram where she prompted the Jennifer’s Body actress with a proposition: “@meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up…”

Lima then posted a nearly identical side-by-side photo of herself and Fox. We’ll just say that the body double comparison is certainly plausible! Fox, a known flirt and open bisexual jumped at the invitation and even raised the stakes a little!

“But what if I need a girlfriend… Can I hit you up for that as well?” Fox cheekily replied. The actress then asked Lima out for sushi at Nobu! “It’s a date, see you tonight at Nobu,” Lima responded with flame emojis.

Megan Fox, Adriana Lima/Instagram

It’s been over a day since the exchange so we’re not sure if the two ever made those sushi plans or not but we would certainly be happy to see the sparks fly!

Putting The “B” In LGBTQ

It’s also no secret that Fox is very open about her crushes and lusts. In 2008, she hilariously said, ​​”Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox.” Just this year she revealed her long-standing crush on Angelina Jolie and joked that Kelly “would survive” and have to “hang in there for that one” if the opportunity arose.

Though there have been outlandish rumors on Fox and MGK getting hitched, it seems like the two are in it for the long haul for now. But if there are any sudden openings in their relationship we wish Fox and Lima all the best of luck!

