Fleetwood Mac’s $50M Mansion Is For Sale But You Might Recognize It From A Classic Movie

One of the most famous homes in Santa Monica is up for sale, and given its historic past, the asking price almost seems too low. Villa Ruchello is on the market, and although it’s had some famous inhabitants, it’s also appeared in some of the biggest movies and TV shows as well.

The estate was built in 1932, and in the almost century since then, it’s seen its fair share of famous owners. Several members of Fleetwood Mac called it home for a number of years, as did director and actor Henry Jaglom. Most recently, Vice Media head Shane Smith inhabited the villa, spending millions of dollars updating the amenities and preserving the historic features of the home. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports that Smith is now selling Villa Ruchello for $50 million.

(Jacob Burghart and Cris Nolasco)

Surrounded by three acres of greenery, the property includes two guest homes in addition to its eight bedrooms. It may look familiar to some as it has appeared in HBO’s Entourage, but perhaps most famously, it was the setting for the climactic shootout at Victor Maitlin’s house in Beverly Hills Cop.

(Jacob Burghart and Cris Nolasco)

Unsurprisingly, the property also has a massive pool that measures 74 feet and has its own pool house with a wood-fired pizza oven. It’s hard to find a better combination than classy pizza and poolside relaxing.

(Jacob Burghart and Cris Nolasco)

With the acres of privacy, the villa’s massive windows offer beautiful sights and natural lighting without any concerns about curious passer-bys.

(Jacob Burghart and Cris Nolasco)

There’s also counter space galore, and there’s more than enough marble countertops and tables to keep anyone happy.

(Jacob Burghart and Cris Nolasco)

The property is spacious that even entryways have more than enough room for a piano and full-sized couch without even seeming the slightest bit cramped.

(Jacob Burghart and Cris Nolasco)

Then there’s what might be the coziest of the 13 baths, which includes an absolutely stunning view into the private yard through a massive window. The dog doesn’t come with the home, obviously, but the pup does makes it look even more welcoming than it already is.

(Jacob Burghart and Cris Nolasco)

And of course, it’s where Victor Maitlin lived in Beverly Hills Cop

