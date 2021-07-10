‘Fishy’ Jessica Simpson’s Unnatural Appearance Worrying Fans?

Has Jessica Simpson overdone it on the lip fillers? That’s the story a couple of tabloids were pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jessica Simpson’s Sporting ‘Fish Lips’?

Back in May, the National Enquirer reported Jessica Simpson’s recent lip treatment may have gone too far. The outlet describes the singer’s lips as “inflated,” even musing that they’d look better on a fish. A plastic surgeon with no association to Simpson tells the tabloid, “She’s gone overboard with filler in her lips. The end result is an unnatural and very unattractive look,” adding, “The ‘M-shape’ of the middle-upper lip is distorted, creating a fishy appearance I’m sure she wasn’t going for.”

The magazine notes Simpson’s recent successes, like her dramatic weight loss and her memoir Open Book hitting the bestseller list. According to the magazine, Simpson planned to ride the wave of success by releasing a brand new album and sporting a brand new look. Unfortunately, the latter didn’t go as planned. A source mused to the tabloid, “Let’s hope her music is better than her smile.”

Then, Woman’s Day followed with its own critique of Simpson’s appearance. Instead of a fish, the outlet compares Simpson to a duck after she posted a sweet Easter photo with her family. According to a plastic surgeon that also hasn’t treated Simpson, “She definitely looks like she had filler — and very recently, too. It may still have some swelling.” The move is only one in a reported string of cosmetic procedures the singer has had in preparation for the summer. An insider elaborates, “She can’t wait to bust out in a bikini. She’s had a fat freezing, Botox, filler, a mini facelift, the works.”

Jessica Simpson ‘Looking So Swell’?

So, has Simpson overdone it on the fillers? Well, maybe, but who cares? These stories are nothing short of offensive. Simpson is looking just fine and is basking in the glow of her lovely family and successful career — her Honest company was valued at just short of $2 billion. If she wants to change things up and go for some lip fillers, that’s no business of the tabloids. Furthermore, while there’s been plenty of speculation about her receiving lip fillers, there’s been no indication that Simpson has undergone any of the other cosmetic procedures the tabloids suggest. It should also be noted there have been no reports that Simpson is releasing new music any time soon, contrary to the Enquirer‘s claim.

Furthermore, Simpson has nothing to hide. The singer shared in her memoir that she is no stranger to plastic surgery, but she does have mixed feelings about it. She admitted to receiving dermal fillers before, though she said she wasn’t happy with the results and insisted she was glad they’re only temporary. Additionally, she opened up about receiving two tummy tucks following her back-to-back pregnancies, but unfortunately, she didn’t take well to the procedures and contracted a serious infection.

The point is, there’s more to Simpson than her appearance and the tabloid’s fixation on her looks is uncomfortable to say the least. If she’s happy and healthy and not hurting anyone, who are we to judge?

The Tabloids On Jessica Simpson

The tabloids are constantly criticizing Simpson’s looks, lifestyle, and marriage. There have been endless reports insinuating trouble in her marriage to Eric Johnson. Furthermore, Gossip Cop has busted the Enquirer for reporting Simpson was joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she wasn’t even considering it. And more recently, the magazine suggested Simpson was pushing her weight loss habits on her husband, insisting he quit his “lazy behavior.” Obviously, the tabloids can’t be trusted when it comes to Simpson.

