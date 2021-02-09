First Look At Claudia Conway's 'American Idol' Audition Features Mom Kellyanne

Claudia Conway announced that she'd auditioned for American Idol back in November, but the first look at the 16-year-old TikTok star's episode was posted this week. Even though we knew that the episode was filmed some time ago, it was still a shock to see her controversial mom and former counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, also appear.
American Idol's Twitter account posted a brief clip of the upcoming episode, calling Claudia a "social media sensation." We knew that her father and vocal Trump critic, George, went with her to the audition, but Kellyanne didn't. That's why it was surprising to see that when Claudia mentioned that her parents were "high-profile political figures," the promo cut to what looks to be a video message from Kellyanne to Claudia.
"I met her and her dad George at the auditions and she was great. I was not in the room when she sang, but she seemed like she really wanted to be a singer," Ryan Seacrest said when asked about Claudia's audition back in November.
The Conways are currently going through an extremely personal situation in which TikTok videos of Claudia dancing to a Trump diss song has now escalated into videos of Kellyanne's alleged verbal abuse of her daughter and culminated with a topless photo of the underage Claudia being posted on Kellyanne's Twitter account. What might ultimately happen to the family as a result of all this remains to be seen.
The American Idol episode is set to air this Valentine's Day, so we likely won't know how much more of the Conways will appear in the hit show until then.
Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?
Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live', Relocating To Los Angeles Permanently?
Report: Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Castmates Want Him To Quit
Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet
Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Lopez