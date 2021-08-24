Fired Fox Host Eric Bolling ‘Creeping Out’ Coworkers At Newsmax?

Is Eric Bolling making his new co-workers at Newsmax uncomfortable? One tabloid claims the former Fox News host has already landed in hot water at his new gig. Gossip Cop investigates.

Eric Bolling ‘Creeps Out’ Newsmax Staff?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Eric Bolling’s new co-workers at Newsmax aren’t happy about the addition to their team. According to the report, employees at Newsmax are “creeped out” by Bolling since he lost his job at Fox News after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages and photographs to his female colleagues. Fox Business guest Caroline Heldman also accused Bolling of sexual harassment.

“He said he wanted to fly me out to New York for in-studio hits and to have ‘fun’,” Heldman wrote at the time, “Once he took me up to his office in New York, showed me his baseball jerseys, and … let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex.” While Bolling denied the allegations, he was ousted from Fox News as a result of the scandal.

“I’m sure Eric is just trying to move forward and put the past behind him,” an inside source dishes to the outlet, “But some people at Newsmax want to have as little to do with him as their job descriptions will allow.” While the magazine suggests Bolling is turning over a new leaf, insiders say his co-workers are keeping their distance.

Eric Bolling Making His New Coworkers Uncomfortable?

So, is it true Newsmax employees are keeping an eye out for Bolling? That’s certainly possible. Bolling was ousted from Fox News for sexual misconduct in the workplace. It only makes sense that his new coworkers would be wary or at least cautious around him. That being said, it’s hard to believe the tabloid is speaking to anyone close to the situation. The magazine doesn’t actually reveal any new information. Instead, it rehashes Bolling’s scandal from 2019 and the allegations leveled against him.

Aside from a brief quote from an alleged inside source, there’s no evidence to suggest Bolling’s presence has become an issue at his new workplace. Obviously, only time will tell how his new gig pans out. That being said, it’s a bit premature to come to the conclusion that everyone at the organization is “creeped out” by Bolling. If that were true, we seriously doubt Bolling would have gotten the job in the first place.

The Tabloid On Workplace Drama

Besides, the National Enquirer has been less than reliable in the past when it comes to workplace drama. Last year the magazine alleged Kelly Clarkson was feuding with Blake Shelton on The Voice. Then the outlet claimed Tucker Carlson was being pushed out by new arrival Kayleigh McEnany. And more recently, the tabloid reported Jerry O’Connell was “ruffling feathers” among his co-hosts on The Talk. Obviously, the Enquirer can’t be trusted to report accurately on co-worker dynamics in the entertainment world.

