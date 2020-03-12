Apparently Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Other ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Have Side Gigs As Successful Musicians

By Elyse Johnson |

The cast of Stranger Things is more than just a group of individuals that fight against horrific monsters and evil scientists. In fact, several of the cast members have a lot more in common then we knew! Since the horror show premiered on Netflix, it not only received a large following, but so did its cast. Some of the actors have already gained bigger and bigger roles due to their performances. However, there are a few who are more than just actors. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton have all been involved in one way or another with other some incredible bands, and a few continue to release music on the side.

Gaten Matarazzo — Work in Progress

Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin Henderson, one of the group of pre-teens that becomes entangled in the town’s scary epidemic. When he’s not solving mysteries with his friends, Matarazzo is a part of a rock band. The young actor is the lead vocalist for Work in Progress, which includes five other teens that are from New Jersey. Matarazzo’s sister, Sabrina, also plays in the band. Most recently, the teen band went on tour, and the actor has appeared in several music videos.

Joe Keery — Post Animal and Djo

Joe Kerry plays the former high school jock and somewhat mentor to the group misfit boys, Steve Harrington. Kerry was also a member of the psychedelic Chicago-based band Post Animal. Kerry played with the group until 2019, and he left because he wanted to focus on his acting career. Even though Kerry stopped playing with the band, he still continued to work on his music. Kerry, under the moniker Djo, released his first solo project. The album, Twenty Twenty, was composed during his free time in-between filming Stranger Things.

Finn Wolfhard — Calpurnia and The Aubreys

Finn Wolfhard plays the main character, Mike Wheeler, whose interest in his best pal’s disappearance and his friendship with a telekinetic preteen kick off the show. Wolfhard also starred in the horror film, It, and its sequel. But when he’s not fighting off evil clowns and sketchy government officials, Wolfhard is playing music. The actor was in the Vancouver-based rock band Calpurnia until 2019. The group was signed to Royal Mountain Records. Wolfhard is now a member of the group The Aubreys, who just released their newest track, “Loved One”. The band had their debut on the soundtrack of Wolfhard’s latest film, The Turning.

Charlie Heaton — Comanechi

Last, but certainly not least, there’s Charlie Heaton. The actor plays older brother and photographer Johnathan Byers. Heaton was a member of the band Comanechi, a London-noise rock where he was the drummer. The actor joined the band when he was 16 years old after he moved from Bridlington to London. He went on to join the psychedelic-rock band Half-Loon that are also based in London. As of now, there’s no update if he still plays with the band, given his busy schedule.

And there you have it folks. Not only do these young stars have the ability to act in any role, but they also can entertain us musically. Now that’s talent!