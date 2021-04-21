Gossip Cop

Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Lineup Includes A Fan Favorite And A Possible Permanent Host

Griffin Matis
3:57 pm, April 21, 2021
screenshot of the opening board of Jeopardy
Jeopardy! is entering the endgame when it comes to the search for a permanent host. The final few guest hosts for the program have been announced, and fortunately, there aren’t any controversial additions this time. Instead, the show will finally let another television icon try their hand for a week-long stint.

The show officially announced its next line-up of guest hosts: Joe Buck, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, David Faber, and Reading Rainbow‘s LeVar Burton. While he certainly hasn’t drawn the same amount of resentment as Dr. Oz did during his run, Joe Buck’s habits as a Fox Sports commentator have some dreading his run. Robin Roberts, of course, is best known for her role on Good Morning America, while Faber is a finance reporter and anchor for CNBC. Burton comes as no surprise, as he’s the one person with a 100,000 signature strong petition declaring that he should be the next permanent host of Jeopardy!.

However, according to TheWrap, Burton isn’t the only one that’s pushing for the chance to take over Alex Trebek’s position. George Stephanopoulos’ team has reportedly campaigned hard for the spot, and it’s not like he’s a newcomer to world of television. His popularity with the Jeopardy! audience remains to be seen, as fellow news icon Katie Couric saw a ratings drop during her time as a guest host. Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revitalized the show’s standing, with his tenure holding the second highest ratings behind Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings’ initial run. Jeopardy!‘s producers don’t seem to be in any hurry to name the next permanent host, but so far, it looks to be tight race.

