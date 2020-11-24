Felicity Huffman's Marriage Falling Apart After Jail Stint?

Huffman is now forever linked to Lori Loughlin for better or worse. This tabloid evoked Huffman when it said Loughlin would spend her next Christmas in prison. This ended up being rather prescient, but only by coincidence. Loughlin ended up being sentenced for two months with a release date expected on December 27, but the judge had made no decision when In Touch printed this story. In fact, there is a good chance she'll be released a day or two before Christmas. This tabloid is only correct by pure coincidence, and in the case of a Huffman and Macy break-up, luck was not on its side.