Felicity Huffman And William H. Macy Divorced Over College Admissions Scandal?

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid claimed William H. Macy was divorcing Felicity Huffman following her guilty plea in the college admissions cheating scandal. That did not happen. Gossip Cop debunked the incorrect story at the time. Now, 365 days later, it’s clear to see how wrong the outlet was.

On April 20, 2019, the National Enquirer alleged Macy was set to “walk out” on his marriage to Huffman amid the college scandal. The Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty to the fraud charges against and admitted she paid $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores changed. The outlet contended following this Macy was “humiliated” and “fed up” with his wife. “Bill was never on board with the maniacal lengths Felicity went to get their daughter Sophia into college,” an alleged insider told the publication.

“If Felicity’s heading to prison, Bill likely won’t be there for her when she gets out,” the so-called insider added. The tabloid’s narrative was completely inaccurate. Macy was never looking to divorce his wife. The article came out a year ago, and the couple remain married despite the scandal. Additionally, a more reliable outlet, People, stated the spouses of 23 years were united during the incident. Macy and Huffman were even spotted holding hands when they arrived in Los Angeles at the courthouse a month before this phony story came out.

Furthermore, Gossip Cop spoke with a rep for Macy who assured us the story couldn’t be further from the truth. The untrustworthy tabloid had no idea what it was talking about. Unfortunately, we debunked similar stories about the couple’s marriage following the fallout of the scandal. In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted Enquirer’s sister publication, Life & Style, for falsely claiming Huffman and Macy were divorcing over the incident. The unreliable outlet said the couple’s marriage was “on the rocks” and Huffman discovered her husband was allegedly cheating on her.

The whole story was bogus. Gossip Cop investigated the publication’s claims and found there was no truth to it. We also spoke to a joint rep for both Hoffman and Macy who confirmed the couple was not spitting up. Two months later, OK! claimed Macy was putting his career on hold to save his marriage to Huffman. A supposed insider told the outlet, the spouses’ marriage was “falling apart” and Macy was “determined” to fix it. The entire narrative was fabricated. Macy was still acting on the Showtime series, Shameless, at the time. Gossip Cop debunked the inaccurate story when it came out.