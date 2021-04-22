Felicity Huffman Upset Lori Loughlin Getting Acting Roles While She’s Not?

Is Felicity Huffman jealous of Lori Loughlin‘s return to television? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Disgraced’ Felicity Huffman Desperate For Roles

According to a recent National Enquirer article, Felicity Huffman has been struggling to land acting jobs since the now-infamous college admissions scandal broke. To make matters tenser, Lori Loughlin reportedly hasn’t had the same trouble, and Huffman isn’t taking kindly to their differing treatment. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “Felicity can’t understand why she is being forced to go through the whole audition process while Lori seems to be welcomed back with open arms.”

The publication insists that Loughlin has a place at her old show, When Calls the Heart, if she wants it. That being said, Huffman managed to book a role in the ABC pilot Sacramento River Cats, although it’s unsure if the show will be picked up. The uncertainty is apparently driving Huffman crazy, and she’s afraid she’ll have to resort to desperate measures to clean up her image. The tabloid’s insider explains, “Felicity believes the only way to get public sympathy is to spill her guts, Meghan Markle style – even though all she wants is to put the scandal far behind her.”

Huffman Isn’t Jealous Of Loughlin

So, is it true Huffman is planning a tell-all to rejuvenate public interest while Loughlin effortlessly lands roles? It’s highly unlikely, given what we know.

First of all, there’s no evidence to support these insider claims. There’s been no talk of a tell-all interview on Huffman’s part. Furthermore, there’s nothing to suggest Huffman holds any resentment towards Loughlin. Besides, if there were any tension with Loughlin, it’s unclear exactly what the reasoning would be.

There is no reason to think Loughlin has any plans to return to When Calls the Heart, or has any immediate acting plans at all. A source close to Loughlin told People that Loughlin “always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies. The only focus right now though is to reunite with Mossimo.” Clearly, the tabloid’s original claim that Loughlin was already breaking back into the acting scene was entirely false. Although the actress does want to return to work in the future, it’s obvious no plans have been made.

Finally, Huffman seems to be doing just fine. Her recent attachment to the potential new ABC series seems like a great start, and there’s no reason to suspect Huffman is disappointed or resorting to desperate measures over the trajectory of her career.

The Tabloid On Felicity Huffman And Lori Loughlin

Besides, it’s hard to trust the National Enquirer on Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid’s claim that Huffman was feuding with her Desperate Housewives costars over her scandals. The magazine also falsely reported that Huffman was taunting Loughlin over her plea deal. Finally, the publication claimed that Loughlin was suffering financially after her time in prison, which simply wasn’t true. Clearly, the tabloid hasn’t got a clue about the stars’ lives.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Aaron Rodgers Now Second Choice In Running For Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Flo From Progressive Net Worth: How Much Actress Stephanie Courtney Makes From The Commercials

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?