Did Felicity Huffman Do A Tell-All Interview About The College Admissions Scandal?

By Elyse Johnson

Last year, a tabloid claimed Felicity Huffman was offered “millions” to do “tell-all” interviews about the college admissions scandal she was caught up in. That didn’t happen. Gossip Cop debunked the story when it came out. Now, 365 days later, it’s obvious who was correct about the story.

On April 9, 2019, we reported that Star was alleging Huffman was approached by several TV networks to “tell her side” in the scandal. Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to have proctor correct any wrong answers on her daughter’s SAT score. The magazine contended the actress was offered multi-million deals to come forward and “telling what happened, why, and how is very much on her agenda,” according to a supposed “source.” This “source” added the “tell-all” wouldn’t be possible until further down the line and after the case is closed but that didn’t stop networks from throwing “huge offers” at Huffman.

The questionable insider continued that Huffman was eager to land an interview so she could “stick up for herself” while also profiting from it. Of course, none of this ever happened. Later in the month, Huffman pleaded guilty to the fraud charges and served her time from October 15, 2019, to the 25th of that month. The actress already took full responsibility for her part in the college scandal, meaning “her side” of the story is fully explained by her plea. Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked with the actress’ rep who assured us the actress didn’t receive any offers for a TV tell-all.

The Desperate Housewives star was the subject of various inaccurate stories during that time. In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted Star’s sister publication, Life & Style, for falsely claiming Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, were divorcing over the scandal. The tabloid asserted the couple’s marriage was “on the rocks” amid the fallout from the controversy and Huffman was accusing Macy of cheating on her. The whole story was bogus. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for Huffman and Macy who confirmed the couple was not splitting up. We debunked the incorrect story when it came out.

Two months later, OK! claimed Macy was putting his acting career on hold to save his marriage to Huffman. A supposed insider told the outlet spouses 20-year marriage was “falling apart” over the scandal and Macy was “determined” to fix it. The entire narrative was untrue. Despite what the publication alleged, Macy has remained by his wife’s side throughout the entire situation. Also, the actor was still acting on his Showtime series, Shameless, throughout. Gossip Cop once again set the record straight on the matter.