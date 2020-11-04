Felicity Huffman Taunted Lori Loughlin Over Plea Deal?

The Truth Behind Felicity Huffman And Lori Loughlin's Experiences Amid The Scandal

At the time, Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus article. Felicity Huffman did not taunt Lori Loughlin, and Loughlin didn’t try to turn against her husband so she could get a lesser prison sentence. A year later, and our verdict hasn’t changed. Huffman has served her time in jail, but a more reliable outlet, People, reported Loughlin tried to reach out to Huffman before she went to jail. Also, the Full House actress changed her plea to “not guilty” and was sentenced to serve two months in prison, which she has just begun. Given the backlash both actresses faced when the scandal broke out, Gossip Cop doubts either celebrity is busy taunting one another when they both could’ve received more jail time.