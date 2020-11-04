Felicity Huffman Taunted Lori Loughlin Over Plea Deal?

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were the most famous culprits in the college admissions scandal after it was revealed each actress paid bribes to get their daughters into college. While Huffman immediately pleaded guilty to the charges against her, Loughlin, at first, stood by her innocence, but eventually pleaded guilty and recently reported to prison to serve two-months for her crimes. Last year, a tabloid reported Huffman “taunted” Loughlin for not taking a deal sooner. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. Here’s a look back on the tale.
In 2019, Felicity Huffman served her two-week prison sentence and was released after her 11th day behind bars. The National Enquirer asserted Huffman was “boasting and bragging” that she only got a “wrist slap” and was telling friends she warned Lori Loughlin to take a plea deal. The paper claims the Desperate Housewives star was taunting Loughlin that if she took her advice she would be free too.
The tabloid’s insider further stated Loughlin was “petrified Felicity's easy ride will make her situation even worse.” The source added, “Felicity's 'I dodged a bullet' attitude didn’t make her feel any better. Felicity was offering a big 'I told you so' attitude when anybody brought up Lori's dire situation. She just says Lori should have listened to her advice from the beginning."
The unnamed source disclosed the Fuller House star “wanted out” before she went to trial and was considering getting a separate lawyer so she could testify against her husband, Mossimo Giannullim, and lessen her sentence.
At the time, Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus article. Felicity Huffman did not taunt Lori Loughlin, and Loughlin didn’t try to turn against her husband so she could get a lesser prison sentence. A year later, and our verdict hasn’t changed. Huffman has served her time in jail, but a more reliable outlet, People, reported Loughlin tried to reach out to Huffman before she went to jail. Also, the Full House actress changed her plea to “not guilty” and was sentenced to serve two months in prison, which she has just begun. Given the backlash both actresses faced when the scandal broke out, Gossip Cop doubts either celebrity is busy taunting one another when they both could’ve received more jail time.
Gossip Cop has also corrected several inaccurate reports surrounding the college admissions scandal. For instance, the National Enquirer also claimed Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were divorcing after Huffman spent time in jail. The same paper alleged Lori Loughlin was looking to cash in on her experience in prison. None of the silly stories were remotely accurate, which was proven by Gossip Cop.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.