Felicity Huffman Still Planning Movie Based On Prison Diary?

365 days ago one tabloid reported that Felicity Huffman was going to keep a diary with her in prison which she could later use as for a movie. It was a story that came out while Huffman was serving her brief prison sentence, and Gossip Cop found the story too opportunistic and unoriginal to be true. Since it’s been a year and a movie should be in production by now, we’re taking a look back on that story and see what happened.
According to OK!, Huffman was busy journaling her prison experience to hopefully make money out of the scandal. She was “talking to Hollywood big shots about penning a prison diary, which will become a book and a movie.” She was hoping the journal would “earn millions, which is just as well because she has a ton of legal bills to pay.”
The college admissions scandal opened the floodgates for the tabloid media. This story was just one of many released to capitalize on the outrage toward Huffman. The National Enquirer, owned by the same parent company as OK!, printed an almost identical story about Lori Loughlin. Since it was so similar to the Loughlin story, Gossip Cop concluded this story was not true. Plus, how could Huffman even speak to producers while she was in prison?
The Desperate Housewives star completed her twelve-day prison sentence shortly after this story came out, and she’s since completed all other parts of her sentencing. She has recently requested her passport be returned from federal custody, which would mark the end of this whole affair. The Hackers actress has been attached to no projects since being released, and there is no evidence that she’s trying to capitalize on the short prison sentence with a book or movie.
Loughlin’s prison sentence will be longer than Huffman’s was, and so she’s gotten more bogus coverage in OK!. The tabloid claimed Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannuli’s marriage was in crisis after pleading guilty. About a month later, the tabloid said the two were living separate lives. Loughlin and Giannulli have purchased a new house they’ll enjoy when they both get out of prison, so the two have stuck together through all the scrutiny.
In another example of promising a movie that isn’t happening, this same tabloid claimed Chris Pratt and Tom Cruise would be collaborating. That report came out because Pratt complimented Cruise, but both stars have very busy schedules without any room for collaboration. It just goes to show that if this tabloid claims a movie is coming soon, it probably isn’t.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.