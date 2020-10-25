Felicity Huffman Still Planning Movie Based On Prison Diary?

365 days ago one tabloid reported that Felicity Huffman was going to keep a diary with her in prison which she could later use as for a movie. It was a story that came out while Huffman was serving her brief prison sentence, and Gossip Cop found the story too opportunistic and unoriginal to be true. Since it’s been a year and a movie should be in production by now, we’re taking a look back on that story and see what happened.