Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy ‘On The Brink’ Of Divorce?

Has Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy‘s marriage hit hard times? That’s a story tabloids love telling. Gossip Cop is taking a look to see if there’s any truth to this claim.

Are Huffman And Macy ‘On The Brink’?

An article in the latest edition of Star entitled “Felicity & William: On The Brink?” claims that Macy and Huffman’s marriage has been rocky since Huffman’s college admission scandal broke. The article insists that the couple has been struggling to overcome their challenges.

Although the source says divorce isn’t on the table at the moment, they claim the couple has been on the rocks for a while now. The story cites an unnamed friend of the couple as the source, and little else.

Where Is The Couple Now?

So, is it true that the spouses of 23 years are struggling to keep their marriage together? It’s unlikely that’s the case. Despite their legal troubles, the couple has always maintained an unwavering united stance. Additionally, earlier this month the couple was spotted embracing at LAX airport before parting ways. The picture tells a very different story than the one this article is inventing.

All reports show that the family’s life has returned to normal since Huffman served her time. Their daughters are attending college, Macy just finished wrapping up the final season of the long-running Shameless, and Huffman is reportedly returning to the small screen in a new ABC comedy series. Despite the rumors, it seems like the couple is doing just fine.

Tabloids Love Separation Rumors

Troubled waters for Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy is an old and worn-out tune for the tabloids. The press was hot with stories of the couple’s separation after Huffman’s college admissions scandal broke. Despite the endless tabloid stories claiming that their marriage was over, a representative of the couple assured Gossip Cop that their relationship wasn’t in trouble at the time.

Reports also claimed that the couple was waiting until after Huffman had served her prison sentence to separate. Since there was no evidence to support this theory, Gossip Cop was unsurprised when the couple remained together after Huffman’s release.

Divorce Follows Scandal

Scandals often inspire divorce rumors in the tabloids. Gossip Cop recently investigated a report that Lori Loughlin was divorcing her husband after her college admissions scandal and found the rumors to be totally false. In a similar fashion, Gossip Cop has debunked many reports claiming Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were separating after the talk show host’s toxic workplace scandal. Clearly, celebrities caught in scandals are common targets for divorce rumors, and readers should be skeptical of stories like these.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Baby’s Name?

Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kayleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?