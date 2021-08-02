Gossip Cop

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon smiling next to each other Celebrities ‘Feisty’ Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon Are ‘Seriously Frosty’ On ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot?

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon feuding over the Sex and the City reboot? One report says things are frosty on the set. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Stress In The City’ According to New Idea, Kim Cattrall’s exit from Sex and the City has not healed all wounds. Recent photos of Parker, Nixon, and Kristin […]

 by Matthew Radulski
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon feuding over the Sex and the City reboot? One report says things are frosty on the set. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stress In The City’

According to New Idea, Kim Cattrall’s exit from Sex and the City has not healed all wounds. Recent photos of Parker, Nixon, and Kristin Davis from the set reveal three actresses looking very serious. There are no smiles to be found. An onlooker said Parker looked like she “just didn’t want to be there.”

In many ways, Sex and the City is Parker’s baby. She’s an executive producer on the series, and the reboot would be impossible without her. Saying she “didn’t want to be there” is absolutely absurd when you consider how much she’s already put into the series.

There’s a crusty tabloid trope on display in his story: carefully choosing photos to prove whatever you want. There are plenty of photos of Parker smiling gleefully while working on the new series, but New Idea doesn’t want you to see those. Nobody smiles for 100 percent of their day, so obviously, there’s going to be some photos of Parker and Nixon looking “frosty.”

How Are Sarah Jessica Parker And Cynthia Nixon Doing?

Parker and Nixon are on fabulous terms. Nixon wrote a lovely comment recently on Instagram about working with Parker since they were teenagers. She called Parker “one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years.” Parker responded by saying, “The memories of all my time with you sustains me,” and added that she’d see Nixon on the set. 

Parker added one more comment, signing off with “your sister, your longtime friend, SJ.” These two clearly love working together and are close friends. It’s impossible to buy this bogus story from New Idea when comments like this exist.

Other Shocking Rumors

Gossip Cop could debunk this story simply by referring to this outlet’s article about Cattrall and Parker burying the hatchet for the sake of Sex and the City 3. Their beef is still very real, and Cattrall has nothing to do with the reboot.

If that’s not enough, New Idea just used the exact same tactic in a story about Parker fighting with her husband, Matthew Broderick. It used a photo of her looking irritated as proof that they’ll break up, yet they’re perfectly content. It also invented a romance between Parker and Hugh Grant. It has no access to Parker’s personal life, so you should disregard its stories.

