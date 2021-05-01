Fed Up Steve Harvey Quitting Showbiz?

Is Steve Harvey planning to leave Hollywood? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop checks back in on the rumor.

Steve Harvey ‘Slamming The Door’ On Hollywood?

One year ago, the National Enquirer reported that Steve Harvey had plans to pack up and leave Beverly Hills for good. According to the report, Harvey was still fuming over the cancellation of his show Steve and wanted to leave the west coast behind to settle back into Atlanta. That being said, the magazine insisted that Harvey had no plans to stop hosting Family Feud, but instead wanted to start fresh in the Peach State.

This wouldn’t be the first time, though, the outlet insisted. According to the tabloid’s insider, “Steve had a successful crew when he did his show in Chicago but he fired them all and went all in to start fresh in Los Angeles.” The source continued, claiming, “Now he’s come back with his tail between his legs! He’s been telling pals the Hollywood crowd just wasn’t for him and he didn’t click with the TV people out there. Marjorie enjoyed the lifestyle and the sun, but it was never quite Steve’s taste.”

Steve Harvey Fed Up With Hollywood Execs?

Is it true that Steve Harvey is fleeing Hollywood because he’s bitter about his show’s cancellation? Not exactly. While it’s true that Harvey is now living in Atlanta, there’s no reason to suggest it’s because he just couldn’t cut it in Hollywood anymore. It’s most likely Harvey left the west coast for the other projects he had lined up in Atlanta.

In fact, there’s little to suggest Harvey is still fuming over his show’s cancellation. Harvey’s been in showbusiness for a long time and is most likely accustomed to the way things operate. Instead of packing up and leaving the city over his show’s cancellation, he seems to have happily settled down in Georgia and started his show back up on Facebook Live.

Who Else Is Quitting?

Besides, when tabloids claim that a celebrity is quitting showbiz or fleeing Hollywood, it’s usually a sign that the report is incredibly misleading or a flat-out lie. Not long ago, Life & Style published a similar story about George Clooney claiming that he was leaving Hollywood to become a full-time dad. Of course, Gossip Cop easily debunked the claim. Then, OK! reported that Tom Selleck had also lost his taste for Hollywood and was packing it up for good. Finally, there’s also been plenty of baseless speculation that Jennifer Lawrence was quitting showbiz. Clearly, this story is a common angle for tabloids.

More News From Gossip Cop

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Everything That Went Down With Demi Lovato’s Frozen Yogurt Shop Feud

Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Love Child?