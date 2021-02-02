'Fed Up' Elizabeth Hurley Posting Nonstop, Skimpy Bikini Shots To Cope With Lockdown

Elizabeth Hurley kicked off the pretend vacation with a playful shot of herself sticking her tongue out at the camera as she kicked sand in front of turquoise waters. The photo of Hurley dressed in an olive-colored string bikini was an old one taken from her camera roll, the actress confessed. “Pretend vacation!” Hurley captioned the shot. “I’m so fed up with being at home, I’m pretending I’m away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days.”