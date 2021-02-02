'Fed Up' Elizabeth Hurley Posting Nonstop, Skimpy Bikini Shots To Cope With Lockdown

Elizabeth Hurley has gotten a little stir-crazy while under lockdown and the British beauty has an interesting way of vacationing while never leaving the comforts of her home. The Bedazzled star has embarked on a 10-day “pretend vacation” and each day, she’s uploading a new itsy-bitsy bikini photo. It seems like each bikini is smaller than the last, which leaves us wondering what Hurley will wear on day 10.
Elizabeth Hurley kicked off the pretend vacation with a playful shot of herself sticking her tongue out at the camera as she kicked sand in front of turquoise waters. The photo of Hurley dressed in an olive-colored string bikini was an old one taken from her camera roll, the actress confessed. “Pretend vacation!” Hurley captioned the shot. “I’m so fed up with being at home, I’m pretending I’m away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days.”
The next photo was in an equally tropical location. Clearly, Hurley’s sick of the gloom and cold of winter, because day two’s photo showcased the actress lounging in the sand, wearing a bright blue bikini top from her own line of swimwear.
Day three of the pretend vacation found Hurley in the Maldives, at least in her imagination. She uploaded a video of herself twirling on the nearly white sands as the wind drifted through her hair. She also wore a leopard print cover-up that did nothing to hide the 55-year-old’s taut curves.
In the next photo, Hurley was photographed from behind while sitting on the edge of a pool and wearing a leopard print bikini. Her hair was loosely curled and was almost the exact color of the leopard spots visible on her derriere.
Dressed in a bright yellow bikini, Hurley’s only indoor shot to date showcased the actress casually posing in a doorway. Hurley called the swimsuit her “favourite Sunshine Bikini,” and the nickname for the cheery swimwear couldn’t be more accurate.
Hurley’s only halfway through her 10-day pretend vacation. With all the gorgeous shots she’s shared so far, we’re left wondering what the next few days will bring. We honestly can’t wait to see what she posts next.
