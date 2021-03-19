Fears Tiger Woods Could Have Brain Damage, $900 Million Brand In Trouble After Car Wreck?

Tiger Woods has spent the past few weeks in the hospital recovering from a serious car wreck. One report claims this will result in the end of his brand. Gossip Cop investigates.

According to the National Enquirer, Tiger Woods’ car crash could have resulted in retrograde amnesia. A doctor who has not treated Woods says “in any car accident, head and neck injury are a number one concern.” This injury could cause Woods to lose his $900 million fortune and cause his entire brand to collapse.

An insider says the longer Woods is in the hospital, the more people are “worried that there could be serious compilations.” Another doctor who has not treated Woods says “rollover accidents can be the most dangerous in terms of brain injury.” If the injuries are as serious as these doctors believe, then Woods’ endorsements could be in danger of dissipating.

His Fortune Is Fine

This story is bogus. Unless a doctor has actually treated a patient, then all they can do is speculate on what could be happening. Gossip Cop confronts this misleading tactic all the time. Woods provided an update on Twitter about his health, and the outlook looks good.

Woods’ brands and endorsements are actually growing, not shrinking. He recently signed a multi-year deal with 2K, so he’ll soon return to a PGA Tour video game franchise. In more good news, 2K is partnering with his charity, the TGR Foundation, as well.

This is the same tabloid that claimed Kevin Hart would be paralyzed after his crash, but the Central Intelligence star made a full recovery. Like this Woods story, the tabloid cited a doctor who had never treated Hart. The magazine also claimed Jennifer Lawrence could be permanently disfigured after an accident on-set, but she returned to work a few days later.

In an eerily similar story, the Enquirer claimed Nicole Kidman’s career was in jeopardy after she had an ankle injury. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Kidman, who confirmed this story was not true. She recuperated from the injury without her career or fortune being damaged. Obviously, Woods is an athlete, not an actor, but stories like this demonstrate that this tabloid should not be trusted when it comes to injury stories.

Only time will tell how Woods recovers from this serious injuries, but he’s not losing his fortune and he’s not brain-damaged. He’s recovering at home, which is an excellent sign, and will continue to be a face of the PGA Tour for years to come. This story is bogus.

