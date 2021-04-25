Fears Paris Jackson Will Relapse On ‘Old Addictions’ After Break Up?

Were friends of Paris Jackson worried she would relapse on her “old addictions” after breaking up with her ex Gabriel Glenn? A report out of a tabloid last summer claimed Jackson was “in pieces” after the break up, leaving those close to her terrified she wouldn’t be able to “cope” without him. Gossip Cop found a new report that sheds new light on this rumor.

Paris Jackson’s “Inner Circle” Concerned She’ll Fall Apart?

“Fears For Paris” read the headline out of OK! late last summer. The tabloid claimed that members of Paris Jackson’s “inner circle” were concerned that her mental health would suffer in the aftermath of her break up from Gabriel Glenn. Jackson and Glenn dated for two years before the two went through what the tabloid referred to as a “sudden split” last year.

“She’s already such a fragile character,” a so-called “pal” said of the model and musician, “so a ton of people worry she won’t be able to cope without Gabriel by her side.” Even though Jackson put on a “brave face” for the public, those closest to her supposedly knew she was “totally in pieces right now,” the alleged friend continued.

Jackson had previously admitted that in the years following her father, Michael Jackson’s, 2009 death, she battled addiction and had attempted suicide, which culminated in a trip to rehab. Despite the fact that Jackson has been committed to her sobriety, the tabloid insisted that her loved ones were still “anxious” that her break up would result in a return to old, destructive habits.

“Making music with Gabriel was a creative outlet,” the source glumly concluded, “and now that she doesn’t have that, the fear is she could succumb to her old addictions.” Gossip Cop has on good authority that Jackson’s loved ones need not fear that the 23-year-old will suffer from lack of creative outlet.

Absolutely No Truth To The Rumor

First of all, even though Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn broke up, that didn’t mean that they were breaking up their band. The two had been a musical duo since 2018, when they formed the SoundFlowers. When they announced their break up, they stressed that they would continue their musical relationship while letting their romantic one go. She also embarked on her own solo career recently, showing that she didn’t need Glenn to pursue her musical passions.

Furthermore, Jackson has made clear that music isn’t her only creative outlet. She has been cast in the upcoming season of American Horror Story, proving herself to be a triple threat in modeling, music, and acting. The tabloid’s insistence that Jackson would fall apart without Glenn as her boyfriend and even going so far as to compare it with the death of her father, was uncalled for and wholly inappropriate.

Jackson has proven herself to be a resilient young woman who has already gone through so much in her life. To refer to her as a “fragile character” proves that whoever the outlet’s source was has no real insight into Jackson’s personal life or character.

