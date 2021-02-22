Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Macaulay Culkin wearing blue sunglass and holding his hands up to shout. Celebrities Fears Macaulay Culkin Could Relapse On Drugs?

In 2020, a tabloid claimed Macaulay Culkin was on the verge of relapsing. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the story and where the actor’s health stands today. 365 days ago, the National Enquirer boldly stated that Macaulay Culkin was sparking fears that he would soon relapse. Running the headline, “NEW RELAPSE FEARS […]

 by Elyse Johnson
screenshot of Steve Harvey hosting Family Feud Entertainment Steve Harvey’s NBC Revenge, FCC Complaints, And Possible Retirement

In the time since Steve Harvey’s long-running daytime talk show Steve was pulled from the air, there has been a lot of speculation in the tabloids about what the radio host will do next. Some outlets have claimed that Harvey could possibly also lose his job hosting Family Feud while others reported that the self-titled […]

 by Brianna Morton
Joaquin Phoenix in a tux with Rooney Mara in a black dress Celebrities Truth About Rooney Mara And Joaquin Phoenix Arguing Over Kids And Marriage

In 2019, a report emerged that said Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix weren’t seeing eye to eye on having children or getting married. The rumor also alleged that the couple was headed towards a split because of their arguments. Since some time has passed, Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the story and […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Dana Perino and her husband Peter McMahon Celebrities Who Is Peter McMahon? All About Dana Perino’s Husband

Details on political commentator Dana Perino's husband Peter McMahon.

 by Deb Taylor
Celebrities

Fears Macaulay Culkin Could Relapse On Drugs?

E
Elyse Johnson
4:00 am, February 22, 2021
Macaulay Culkin wearing blue sunglass and holding his hands up to shout.
(Getty Images)

In 2020, a tabloid claimed Macaulay Culkin was on the verge of relapsing. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the story and where the actor’s health stands today.

365 days ago, the National Enquirer boldly stated that Macaulay Culkin was sparking fears that he would soon relapse. Running the headline, “NEW RELAPSE FEARS FOR WISECRACKING CULKIN!” the tabloid claimed Culkin “raised eyebrows by dismissing his longtime battle with heroin and alcohol.”

To certify this argument, the magazine used excerpts from Culkin’s interview with Esquire where the Home Alone star spoke about his past drug issues. When asked about his history with drug abuse, the actor jokingly replied that he didn’t have a “drug problem” — which the paper insisted was a sign Culkin didn’t take his sobriety sternly.

From there, the publication had consulted with a “renowned” addiction expert, who we should note has never treated the actor. The doctor had stated: “Without a doubt, there is a possibility he will relapse. When you think you can handle your addiction — you’re in trouble. Addicts are emotional cripples and what he’s really doing is screaming for help!!”

Gossip Cop, however, rejected the false piece when it came out. At the time, a rep for Macaulay Culkin denied the accusation that the actor was in jeopardy of relapsing. Also, the actor simply joked about his past drug issues, that’s not a warning sign he doesn’t take his sobriety seriously. In the same interview, the actor further revealed that he “doesn’t touch those things” anymore.

“I had some illuminating experiences — but also it’s [expletive] stupid, too, you know? So besides the occasional muscle relaxer, no, I don’t do drugs recreationally. I still kinda drink like a fish. I drink and I smoke. But I don’t touch the things. I do love them. They’re like old friends. But sometimes you outgrow your friends,” the actor disclosed — which indicates Culkin is very aware of his history. And, it’s been a year since the story came out and there haven’t been any reports about the actor having a setback.

This also wasn’t the first inaccurate narrative about Macaulay Culkin that Gossip Cop has corrected. In 2017, we debunked a story from suspicious outlets that proclaimed Culkin exposed that “satanic” Hollywood executives or elites ritually murder child actors. In 2019, we corrected an article from Life & Style that alleged Kieran Culkin was begging his brother for help to get more move roles. That also wasn’t true, Kieran is doing just fine on his own, starring on Succession.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.