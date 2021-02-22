Fears Macaulay Culkin Could Relapse On Drugs?

In 2020, a tabloid claimed Macaulay Culkin was on the verge of relapsing. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the story and where the actor’s health stands today.

365 days ago, the National Enquirer boldly stated that Macaulay Culkin was sparking fears that he would soon relapse. Running the headline, “NEW RELAPSE FEARS FOR WISECRACKING CULKIN!” the tabloid claimed Culkin “raised eyebrows by dismissing his longtime battle with heroin and alcohol.”

To certify this argument, the magazine used excerpts from Culkin’s interview with Esquire where the Home Alone star spoke about his past drug issues. When asked about his history with drug abuse, the actor jokingly replied that he didn’t have a “drug problem” — which the paper insisted was a sign Culkin didn’t take his sobriety sternly.

From there, the publication had consulted with a “renowned” addiction expert, who we should note has never treated the actor. The doctor had stated: “Without a doubt, there is a possibility he will relapse. When you think you can handle your addiction — you’re in trouble. Addicts are emotional cripples and what he’s really doing is screaming for help!!”

Gossip Cop, however, rejected the false piece when it came out. At the time, a rep for Macaulay Culkin denied the accusation that the actor was in jeopardy of relapsing. Also, the actor simply joked about his past drug issues, that’s not a warning sign he doesn’t take his sobriety seriously. In the same interview, the actor further revealed that he “doesn’t touch those things” anymore.

“I had some illuminating experiences — but also it’s [expletive] stupid, too, you know? So besides the occasional muscle relaxer, no, I don’t do drugs recreationally. I still kinda drink like a fish. I drink and I smoke. But I don’t touch the things. I do love them. They’re like old friends. But sometimes you outgrow your friends,” the actor disclosed — which indicates Culkin is very aware of his history. And, it’s been a year since the story came out and there haven’t been any reports about the actor having a setback.

This also wasn’t the first inaccurate narrative about Macaulay Culkin that Gossip Cop has corrected. In 2017, we debunked a story from suspicious outlets that proclaimed Culkin exposed that “satanic” Hollywood executives or elites ritually murder child actors. In 2019, we corrected an article from Life & Style that alleged Kieran Culkin was begging his brother for help to get more move roles. That also wasn’t true, Kieran is doing just fine on his own, starring on Succession.