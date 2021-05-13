Fears Kate Middleton’s Health In Crisis? Here’s What We Know

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially been married for a decade. Of course, that means the couple must deal with infidelity and health problems, right? Well according to the tabloids, they do. Let’s take a closer look at the past allegations.

The Other Woman

Over the last couple of years, tabloids have obsessed over Prince William’s relationship with family friend Rose Hanbury. The Globe reported in 2020 that the prince’s marriage to Kate Middleton was “hanging by a thread” after he and his wife got into an argument over his continued contact with Rose Hanbury. An insider for the magazine claimed Middleton was consulting with “divorce lawyers amid rumors William was having an affair with Rose, her married best friend!” As Gossip Cop has proven repeatedly, the couple’s marriage was fine and Prince William didn’t have an affair, noting the outlet’s numerous false stories on the subject.

Marriage ‘On The Rocks’?

In late January, the National Enquirer reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage was in trouble due to excessive drinking. “Prince William is boozing to take the edge off… and it’s put him on a collision course with wife Kate,” a source said. According to the insider, Middleton is “a lot more disciplined” than Prince William. The magazine alleged the royal’s drinking schedule included “a couple of beers after a hard day’s work then washing dinner down with several large glasses of wine,” resulting in a little exercise and a bad attitude when waking up.

Despite the report, Gossip Cop proved it was false. A representative for the couple said the allegations about Prince William skipping his duties to go drink were untrue. As for their marriage, Middleton proclaimed her biggest supporter during quarantine was her husband.

Kate Middleton Down To 97 Pounds?

Back in February, the drinking rumors continued. This time, In Touch claimed that Prince William was “on the brink,” and it was worrying his wife. The outlet claimed he was “struggling to cope” with “a lot of anger and pain” and “anxiety issues” and was using alcohol to numb the pain. Prince Harry and Prince Charles were even involved, allegedly, as the three were involved in a “power struggle over who will be king.” Kate Middleton’s weight even went down to 97 pounds because of his drinking, apparently.

As Gossip Cop pointed out, Prince Charles and his sons are not fighting over the throne, as Parliament has set rules for succession. As for the drinking and weight loss rumors, tabloids cannot know the inner workings of a couple who have been following quarantine guidelines. Middleton’s health will likely continue to be questioned, but the duchess seems to be completely fine.

