Fears For Tiger Woods’ Health Amid Relapse Worries?

This past February, professional golfer Tiger Woods got into a severe car crash in California, resulting in major surgery and a long road to recovery. However, many tabloids used this tragedy as an opportunity to write reports about the athlete’s health, well-being, and sobriety. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of these reports, so let’s take a look back and see if we can determine how Woods is really doing.

Did Tiger Woods Get Amnesia As A Result Of The Crash?

In March, the National Enquirer asserted that Woods could have had retrograde amnesia as a result of the crash. Multiple doctors were quoted talking about how common head injuries are in car accidents. The outlet then went on to surmise that the golfer could lose his endorsements if his hospital stay continued or if a head condition popped up. Gossip Cop pointed out that none of the doctors had treated Woods in the past. We also brought attention to Woods’s own tweet that updated the public on his health and dispelled any rumors that he was not cogently sound.

Was The Investigation Into The Crash Rushed

A few weeks later, the Globe claimed that the police investigation into the crash was ruled an accident too quickly. Unnamed “forensic experts” told the publication that Woods “should have been tested for drugs and possibly placed under arrest.” Citing his 2017 car crash — where he did have drugs in his system — the outlet also talked to former detectives who also believed the investigation was too short.

This story wasn’t so much a story but a hate-filled opinion piece. Gossip Cop pointed out at the time that the detective and experts were not working on the case so they wouldn’t know if shortcuts had been taken. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told USA Today that “the deputy at the scene assessed the condition of Tiger Woods and there was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever.”

Was Tiger Woods Asleep At The Wheel?

Along the same lines, In Touch speculated in April that Woods was actually asleep at the wheel at the time of the crash. A former homicide detective corroborated the story, adding, “The road curved but Tiger’s car went straight. There’s definitely an argument for [Woods] getting special treatment because he’s Tiger Woods.” Excessive speeding was definitely a factor in the crash, but police were unable to determine if the golfer was asleep.

Will Woods Relapse?

Last week, the National Enquirer alleged that Woods was at risk of a drug relapse. Because of the two major surgeries on his legs and a painful recovery, friends were apparently concerned that the pro golfer would become hooked to his medication again. Ultimately, the article was held together with excruciating but not important details about the crash and his drug past and medical opinions from doctors not treating Woods. It was the latest in a whole slew of lies and exploitive stories about the champion.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?