Fears For ‘Shrinking’ Lily Allen’s Health After Shocking Weight Loss?

Are fans worried about Lily Allen‘s health after noticing her thin physique? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Lily Allen ‘Obsessed’ With Being Thin?

This week, Woman’s Day reports singer Lily Allen has fans worried for her health as she keeps getting thinner. The tabloid notes that Allen has been an open book in the past about her struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders. But the tabloid suggests the singer isn’t being totally honest about her recent weight loss. A recent Instagram post of Allen’s raised some concerns among her followers. “I’ve never seen you this thin,” one follower commented.

But Allen addressed the user, writing, “You’ve never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking, and exercising every day.” The outlet admits Allen seems to be in a better place than ever since marrying Stranger Things star David Harbour. One inside source notes, “She used to be a party animal, but she’s cleaned up her act and is all about health and family now.” But another source remains doubtful. “Some friends worry she’s become obsessed with being thin as a replacement for all the other vices she’s kicked,” the insider speculates.

Lily Allen ‘Falling Back Into Old Bad Habits’?

So, is it true Allen has replaced her substance abuse issues with an addiction to working out? Of course not. This story is based on hateful comments from an Instagram troll and speculation from an alleged “insider.” Allen even dispelled the accusation by assuring fans she’s healthier than ever. We have no reason to doubt that, and if she’s feeling good, then isn’t that all that matters? Allen just celebrated two years of sobriety, and the tabloid decided to congratulate her by casting doubt on her mental health and honesty. This shameful report may feign concern for Allen’s health, but it clearly only aims to body-shame her.

But we shouldn’t be surprised Woman’s Day has published such a misleading report. Back in 2019, the tabloid alleged Lily Allen and David Harbour had a baby on the way. Of course, time has only proven how ridiculous and untrue the story was.

The tabloid also frequently criticizes female celebrities’ appearances. Not long ago, the magazine reported fans were worried for Jessica Simpson after noticing her “unnatural” appearance. The publication even claimed Sex and the City star Kristin Davis had “shocked” fans with her “puffy-faced appearance.” Obviously, Woman’s Day has a bad habit of shaming women under the pretense of “concern.”

