Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian’s Got A New Mystery Man

Is Kim Kardashian dating again? Rumors continue to fly that she’s got a new beau. Gossip Cop can fill you in.

Who Brings Out The Best?

Kim Kardashian is many things: a model, a businesswoman, a billionaire, and, presently, single. While stories differ on whether or not Kardashian even wants to date anyone, fans of hers are left to speculate on what could be happening. Kardashian is certainly not seeing anyone publicly, but the mystery only fuels rumors.

A few days ago, Kardashian posted an elegant photo of herself on Instagram. While the photo earned many hearts and likes, the caption is what got fans talking.

“You bring out the best in me,” Kardashian wrote, before thanking her makeup artist. Who could “you” be? Is it her makeup artist Mario, or could it be her fans? Perhaps Kardashian is speaking in the second person and is actually exercising self-care.

Could It Be Kanye West?

The last man Kardashian was seen with was, surprisingly, Kanye West. In the middle of their divorce, Us Weekly reports that the two brought their family to San Francisco for a trip to the Asian Art Museum. A source said, “They had a really great time with the kids and everyone looked really happy and in a good mood.” Gossip Cop doesn’t think the two are getting ready to call the divorce off, Kardashian just gave West her blessing to date Irina Shayk, but it’s still reassuring to see that they can peacefully coexist.

Any Other Contenders?

One name that keeps popping up in dating rumors is CNN analyst Van Jones. Gossip Cop was assured by a source close to Kardashian that the two were not dating. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later told Andy Cohen personally that she’s not dating Jones, but that the rumor was helping him get dates on his own.

Just about any time a Kardashian makes a social media post, the world will notice. Much like her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s recent trip to Las Vegas, we think the family gets a kick out of having fun with the fans.

If Gossip Cop had to guess, we’d say she was just thanking Mario for the makeup and wasn’t actually secretly thanking a new boyfriend. Kardashian is, after all, a master at marketing and keeping her name out there. Only time will tell who and when Kardashian does start dating again.

More News From Gossip Cop

Did Kanye West Compare Living With Kim Kardashian To Being In ‘Prison’ In ‘Diss Track’ From Upcoming Album ‘Donda?’

Irina Shayk Pregnant Amid Kanye West Dating Rumors?

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Kanye West Dating Candace Owens?