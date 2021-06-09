Fans Support Michael Strahan After ‘GMA’ Star Posts About ‘Devastating’ Loss

Michael Strahan recently suffered a “devastating” loss and took to Instagram to honor the man he says “played a big part in my life.” The retired quarterback-turned-daytime TV host paid tribute to the life of Jim Fassel, who was the head coach of the New York Giants, the only team that Strahan played for during his 15-year career in football.

Michael Strahan In Mourning

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan is mourning the loss of his former coach, Jim Fassel. His son John Fassel, who works as a special teams coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, announced the death of his father. According to John, Jim Fassel was transported to a Las Vegas hospital with chest pains and died while he was being treated.

In a statement posted to Twitter, John wrote of the passing of his famed father with a heartbreaking sincerity. “It is with a very heavy heart to announce that we lost our Dad yesterday. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” he wrote. “While our Dad will be remembered as a long time face and fan of the football world, his legacy will live forever in our hearts as the greatest Dad and Grandpa of all time. He leaves behind his wife Kitty, their 5 kids and spouses, as well as 16 happy and healthy grandkids. We love you Dad.”

Strahan Pays Tribute To Jim Fassel’s Great Legacy

As news of Fassel’s passing began to spread, many of the biggest names in football, past and present, began pouring out their support for the family and sharing their own experiences with him. Michael Strahan was one of the biggest voices commemorating the impressive life of Jim Fassel. Strahan and Fassel worked closely together during the long-time coach’s six-year tenure with the NY Giants.

It’s clear that Strahan continued to hold the older man in high esteem. On Tuesday’s GMA broadcast, Strahan remembered Fassel as “just a great man, great coach, and he will be missed,” adding, “I enjoyed every minute with him as my coach and after my career when we continue to stay in touch and talk.” Strahan continued to honor Fassel on Instagram.

Strahan uploaded three photos of Fassel taken during his time as head coach of the Giants and wrote in the caption, “RIP to a man who played a big part in my life, Jim Fassel. Coach, you will be missed. You were not only a great coach but, more importantly, a great man and friend.” He also wrote of Fassel’s grieving family, adding, “To Coach Fassel’s family, my condolences and love go out to all of you.” The former Live! With Kelly And Michael star ended the post by urging his followers to not take their loved ones for granted.

“This news is devastating and hard to comprehend,” Strahan explained. “Always remember life is too short and to make sure you hug and call the people you care about and tell them you love them.” That’s an important message to follow, especially during this past year when so many people lost the ones they care about most. Our deepest and most sincere condolences to Jim Fassel’s family, friends, and everyone whose life was touched by his presence in it.

