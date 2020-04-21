NEWS

Fans React To The Batman’s Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, And More

side by side photos of The Batman cast, left to right: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell

With news that Matt Reeves’ The Batman has had its 2021 release date pushed back several months due to the current pandemic, fans and critics alike won’t be able to see how the famous crimefighter fares in his latest portrayal. We likely won’t see much in the way of new promotional material or on-set shots, so it’s up in the air as to whether or not fan excitement will rise or fall as the wait stretches on. All we can really do is look at how other fans (or non-fans) have reacted to one thing we do know: the cast.

Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne

Perhaps the most controversial of the casting roles, Robert Pattinson will be next to take on the mantle of the hero. Some still harbor lingering resentment for his role in the Twilight films, while others just seem to straight-up dislike him. There are plenty of fans, however, who are excited to see how The Lighthouse handles the comic book legend.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

The Big Little Lies star has some tall-and-clawed shoes to fill, but for the most part, it seems like her casting has been nearly universally well-received. Fans are just as excited to see her Catwoman costume as they are to see her undercover as Selina Kyle.

Paul Dano as The Riddler

Aside from Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano’s casting appears to have generated the most excitement. The Dano fan army is larger than you’d think, and they’ve got every right to be excited about the underrated actor’s portrayal of one of Batman’s most underrated villains.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

Although the actor admitted in an interview that his kids are getting tired of seeing him playing villains, fans are excited to see the In Bruges star pick up the umbrella of the notorious avianesque crime-lord in The Batman.

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

It was a bit of a shock to find out that the Lord of the Rings legend landed the role of Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler. It will definitely be a distinct performance when compared to Michael Caine’s portrayal in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, but hopes are high.

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon

The Westworld actor will be taking on the role of the top cop in Gotham. Commissioner Gordon has always served as a necessary foil and confidant for the Caped Crusader, and it certainly feels like Wright’s talents will shine as bright as the Bat Signal. However, there is one aspect of the policeman that fans hope to see: his iconic facial hair.

What do fans think of The Batman and its cast?

Plenty of fans are hyped for the new iteration of Gotham’s Dark Knight and its entire cast of characters.

Of course, not everyone is excited about the cast list. Several people were nonplussed by the entire film and its actors, while others found the project downright unappealing.

Of course, there’s always one role that fans will always be on the lookout for…