Fans React To The Batman’s Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, And More

By Griffin Matis |

With news that Matt Reeves’ The Batman has had its 2021 release date pushed back several months due to the current pandemic, fans and critics alike won’t be able to see how the famous crimefighter fares in his latest portrayal. We likely won’t see much in the way of new promotional material or on-set shots, so it’s up in the air as to whether or not fan excitement will rise or fall as the wait stretches on. All we can really do is look at how other fans (or non-fans) have reacted to one thing we do know: the cast.

Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne

Perhaps the most controversial of the casting roles, Robert Pattinson will be next to take on the mantle of the hero. Some still harbor lingering resentment for his role in the Twilight films, while others just seem to straight-up dislike him. There are plenty of fans, however, who are excited to see how The Lighthouse handles the comic book legend.

But don't you think Robert Pattinson as the BATMAN would be another disaster like assigning Jared Leto as the JOKER? Wtf is happening? https://t.co/aC839dCLnv — 💘psyche (@j4l3n_) April 13, 2020

I’m disappointed. Why did they choose the Batman as Robert Pattinson? It should’ve been Christian Bale. FFS . https://t.co/QOc6WZd3fk — Rafaaひ™️ (@RafaaVip1) April 20, 2020

We’re getting a Batman movie next year with Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright and I couldn’t be more excited — Chase Smith🦇🦇 (@the_chase_smith) April 15, 2020

I have a feeling we’re not getting Robert Pattinson’s Batman until 2022 and it makes me nauseous — timothée chalamet’s little woman (@lizlemerand) April 16, 2020

I’m gonna wait until l see Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman before I make judgement. — Shanti Van Cartier (@ItsMeShantitty) April 18, 2020

i’m still upset robert pattinson was casted as a batman. he’s so depressing. — 💕 (@brandyf_) April 16, 2020

I really need to see Robert Pattinson as Batman. Like, I NEEDD to see it. — dani (@cornbeefqueen) April 13, 2020

I don't care what people say, i think that Robert Pattinson is perfect for the new Batman movie and im just exited….. thats it. Thats the tweet. #Batman — my name is bia (@imaclownbia) April 15, 2020

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

The Big Little Lies star has some tall-and-clawed shoes to fill, but for the most part, it seems like her casting has been nearly universally well-received. Fans are just as excited to see her Catwoman costume as they are to see her undercover as Selina Kyle.

Casting Zoe Kravitz opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman is perfect because although I don’t think they’ve dated, they are definitely each other’s type. Chemistry is about to be 🔥 — Marcus Jones (@marcus_jones) October 14, 2019

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they announce the casting of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman one day and then the next day announce that Jonah Hill is no longer in the running for a role in The Batman… — ComicsCastle (@ComicsCastle) October 16, 2019

Paul Dano as The Riddler

Aside from Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano’s casting appears to have generated the most excitement. The Dano fan army is larger than you’d think, and they’ve got every right to be excited about the underrated actor’s portrayal of one of Batman’s most underrated villains.

PAUL DANO RIDDLER WHEN IM SICK AND TIRED OF WAITING AROUND FOR HIS REVEAL WHEN I KNOOOOOWW THAT HES ALREADY TRIED ON THE OUTFIT WHY CANT I GET ONE PICTURE ONE SMALL PICTURE PLEEEEASE — amanda paul dano supremacy (@shallowbale) April 8, 2020

my brain be like: paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler

paul dano as the riddler — rocky (@mcgrcgor) March 6, 2020

Paul Dano as the Riddler is such an excellent choice, man. Matt Reeves really just flexing at this point, huh? — rob-e (@iamthatroby) October 17, 2019

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

Although the actor admitted in an interview that his kids are getting tired of seeing him playing villains, fans are excited to see the In Bruges star pick up the umbrella of the notorious avianesque crime-lord in The Batman.

I'm really excited to see Colin Farrell as The Penguin more than the rest of The Batman cast. Why? Because he's one of my favorite actors and is going to be incredible in the role. — The Green Knight (@MustacheGod) April 13, 2020

Everyone screaming about The Batman but I'm honestly more interested in how the stacked Rogues Gallery is gonna look. Especially Colin Farrell's Penguin. — Andrew Bullock (@verifiedbullock) February 14, 2020

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

It was a bit of a shock to find out that the Lord of the Rings legend landed the role of Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler. It will definitely be a distinct performance when compared to Michael Caine’s portrayal in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, but hopes are high.

I have hope for Andy Serkis as Alfred, sure it’s an odd casting choice but I think he can pull it off. #TheBatman #movies https://t.co/iPCLFq1vbj — Michael M. (@Michael50844989) April 18, 2020

Little off topic but I'm stoked for Andy Serkis playing Alfred in The Batman coming up. Also stoked to see what he does directing Venom 2 — Bret McNair (@Bret_Grimmwood) April 11, 2020

I know I’ll probably get a lot of hate for this but….I have no excitement for the new Batman coming out like at all. Except for the fact Andy Serkis is Alfred and I just like Andy Serkis. Otherwise….I don’t care. — ZakVlogz (@Zakvlogz) March 11, 2020

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon

The Westworld actor will be taking on the role of the top cop in Gotham. Commissioner Gordon has always served as a necessary foil and confidant for the Caped Crusader, and it certainly feels like Wright’s talents will shine as bright as the Bat Signal. However, there is one aspect of the policeman that fans hope to see: his iconic facial hair.

Another great casting choice for The Batman. 100% don’t care that he’s not white, and I think it’s gross that some people do…but Commissioner Gordon NEEDS A MUSTACHE and I will die on that hill. 👨🏾 https://t.co/nWq9y3m9y1 — Mike, aka ElectricDCx (@PSN_ElectricDC) October 31, 2019

Jeffrey often wears wigs for his roles, plus the designers who have joined The Batman do makeup AND hair…. I really do think Gordon will have hair 🙏 (More importantly, I wanna see that feodora!) — ~ The Battinson Cave ~ (@TheBCEU) April 13, 2020

I already got my look alike Gordon with Gary Oldman. I don’t need that again. I’m ready to see Jeffrey Wright steal scenes in The Batman. — Mujhtuba 🍃🐻 (@Dr_MUJU) April 10, 2020

What do fans think of The Batman and its cast?

Plenty of fans are hyped for the new iteration of Gotham’s Dark Knight and its entire cast of characters.

All the casting choices have me so excited for The Batman I don't think I've been this excited for a Batman thing in YEARS. Last time I was a kid, with The Batman cartoon. — Constant Scribbles (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@C0nstantM0tion) January 7, 2020

the cast of The Batman… good lord — kev (@kevinOMO_) April 18, 2020

Still can't believe the batman cast is real — irene (@ruemoorgue) April 14, 2020

cant go a day without getting emotional whenever i see the batman cast list and im valid for that — annika (@waynesbats) April 18, 2020

Me: “I don’t think there’s anything they could do to make me excited about a new Batman movie.” Casting Department for ‘The Batman’: “Challenge accepted.” — Robert Tiemstra (@The_Timestar) November 5, 2019

Waiting for the day that Zoe Kravitz, Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell do press together for the batman. This is gonna be so fun. 🙂😊🤩😄😆 — Kayla 💕 (@kaylamanuel20) April 20, 2020

All of the Batman casting are so interesting and I love it. So many people I never would have even thought because they don’t fit the “typical” way we think of these characters. I’m so excited. — jess is bob morleys pikachu plushie (@stanthewitcher) November 23, 2019

Of course, not everyone is excited about the cast list. Several people were nonplussed by the entire film and its actors, while others found the project downright unappealing.

Is it weird I honestly don’t care whenever I see anything about the casting for The Batman at all? Like, it comes out in 2021. I don’t need to worry about the movie for at least another year. — Christian Paystrup #PositivityGang Currently Gone (@ChristianPayst1) November 6, 2019

I don't think one casting decision for The Batman is good. Only reason I'll see it is if they have Joker in it. pic.twitter.com/WLkviEiAPA — 𝓚𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓪 (@KaleaTCQ) October 18, 2019

I'm not that buzzed for Matt Reeves' The Batman. I'm happy for Batman not to be on my screens for a while (and I'm a hardcore fan) tbh. Not crazy about casting and I was more excited when Ben Affleck was penning the script and playing Batman. Don't know how popular my opinion is. — Tweet & Destroy (@AndANearFall) November 6, 2019

I kinda wish Colin Farrell and @andyserkis switch roles in The Batman. — Sdigi7470 (@s_digi7470) February 15, 2020

Of course, there’s always one role that fans will always be on the lookout for…