Fans React To Cristiano Ronaldo's Positive COVID-19 Test

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation. Though the Juventus striker is currently asymptomatic and doing well, he is currently in isolation. Following his positive test result, his teammates were also tested Tuesday morning, all receiving negative results.
Just yesterday, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself and his teammates gathering for a meal on Twitter, with the caption "United on and off the field!"
In response to Ronaldo's positive test, fans all around the world sent him well wishes for a speedy recovery.
Because Italy's new quarantine rules require at least a ten day self-isolation, Ronaldo will not play against Sweden on Wednesday. However, if he recovers quickly enough, he may be able to play against Barcelona on October 28.