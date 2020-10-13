Ashanti Celebrates 40th Birthday Rocking A Skimpy Silver Bikini News Ashanti Celebrates 40th Birthday Rocking A Skimpy Silver Bikini
Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Giving Up On Losing Weight In Quarantine? News Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Giving Up On Losing Weight In Quarantine?
Rob Lowe Sells Montecito Mansion For $45.5 Million - See The Pics! News Rob Lowe Sells Montecito Mansion For $45.5 Million - See The Pics!
Courteney Cox And David Arquette Getting A 'Second Chance'? News Courteney Cox And David Arquette Getting A 'Second Chance'?
News

Fans React To Cristiano Ronaldo's Positive COVID-19 Test

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo
(cristiano barni/Shutterstock.com)

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation. Though the Juventus striker is currently asymptomatic and doing well, he is currently in isolation. Following his positive test result, his teammates were also tested Tuesday morning, all receiving negative results.

Just yesterday, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself and his teammates gathering for a meal on Twitter, with the caption "United on and off the field!"

In response to Ronaldo's positive test, fans all around the world sent him well wishes for a speedy recovery.

Because Italy's new quarantine rules require at least a ten day self-isolation, Ronaldo will not play against Sweden on Wednesday. However, if he recovers quickly enough, he may be able to play against Barcelona on October 28.

    • A Amanda Huffman

      Amanda Huffman is a food and lifestyle writer based in St. Louis, Missouri. Having a background in Sociology, she is very passionate about food and its ability to connect people across different cultures and societies. In her free time, Amanda enjoys live music and improv comedy.

Related

Joe Exotic Reacts To 'Tiger King's' Doc Antle Wildlife Trafficking Charges