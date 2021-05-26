Fans Of Michael B. Jordan Can’t Believe How Much He Looks Like Steve Harvey

Michael B. Jordan has racked up just as many accolades for being handsome as he has for acting. He’s been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and one of the New York Times’ greatest actors of the 21st century. Perhaps this is why many are stunned to discover he has a passing resemblance to Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

Wait, Seriously?

In a meme that’s making the rounds, a recent photograph of Jordan is being compared to an old photo of Havey. The meme picked up some steam after being shared by Chris Brown. What do you think?

They do not look like each other, but the pictures are carefully selected. Jordan and Harvey are both wearing goldenrod tops and rocking mustaches. The light on their nose and cheeks pops out too. This seems to be more the result of a photoshoot and coincidence than the two genuinely sharing a resemblance.

His History With Harvey

What makes this situation more interesting is the budding relationship between Jordan and Harvey. Jordan is currently dating Lori Harvey, Steve’s daughter.

Steve comically told Ellen DeGeneres that he “tried not to like” Jordan at first, but he’s just “such a good guy.” It’s good news for Jordan that he has Steve’s confidence.

Future Noticed Too

Lori used to date “Life is Good” rapper Future, and their split was all but amicable. The two broke up suddenly in August 2020, but Future hasn’t forgotten. He recently went viral for calling out Lori and Steve Harvey on the 42 Dugg song “Maybach,” or perhaps he was really talking about Jordan?

Tabloid Stories Abound

Fans always keep a close watch on Steve Harvey. After Kanye West posted a photo of himself and Harvey, eagle-eyed fans noticed a plastic bag in Harvey’s pocket. The jokes pretty much wrote themselves. Harvey’s always in the tabloid eye, so Gossip Cop is regularly debunking stories about his alleged retirement or firing.

As for Jordan, tabloids are constantly inventing drama between him and Lori. Life & Style said she was angry that he filmed a kissing scene, while MTO News acted as if she was only pretending to date him. Lori is both genuinely dating Jordan and understands the difference between acting and reality.

Folks have locked onto a photo of Harvey and Jordan looking similar, but only one of them can call themselves the Sexiest Man Alive. What do you think? Are they really that similar-looking, or is it just a serendipitous photograph?

More News From Gossip Cop

Hoda Kotb Delaying Wedding Over Fears Jenna Bush Hager And Savannah Guthrie Could Push Her Out At ‘Today’?

Susan Andrews: Meet The Wife Of Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried