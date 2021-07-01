Fans Noticed Something Suspicious About Rumor Willis’ Latest Instagram Photo

A recent photo Rumer Willis uploaded to Instagram had fans concerned for the Sorority Row actress. Many Instagram users commented that Willis, who is the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, looked too skinny in her latest photos, with some even going out of their way to tell the 32-year-old actress she needed to eat more. Willis responded to the invasive comments with utter class, though she did firmly put the overreaching commenters in their place.

Fans Concerned Over Rumer Willis Photos, But Did They Go Too Far?

Rumer Willis shared two photos of herself on Instagram yesterday and the actress seemed to be in a wonderful mood. She wore a bright yellow graphic t-shirt and a pair of bright orange lounge pants, which perfectly matched her orange suitcase and a woven yellow handbag. With her hair caught up in two, long French braids, and a pair of jaunty pink sunglasses, Willis looked ready to go on an adventure. Her sunny mood was soon soured, however, after a wave of commenters became inappropriately fixated on her body.

Though the majority of followers wished Willis a safe flight and gushed over how adorable both she and her outfit looked, a disappointing number of people felt the need to weigh in on Willis’ figure. “She looks at the edge of unhealthy,” one person wrote, while another rudely commented, “You need food.”

One particularly infuriating comment read, “Wish you would continue to stay true to your honesty about body positivity and stop with the filters. So many posts you’re unrecognizable and you were one of the few we could trust.” Willis did use a filter for her photos, though the filter simply added a slight sepia tone and time stamp. It didn’t appear to affect the way Willis’ body looked at all.

There’s only so much abuse a person can take before they stand up for themselves, and Willis apparently reached her limit the day after uploading the photos. In an Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Willis shared another photo of herself standing up straight and facing the camera.

The picture was an outtake from her casual photoshoot and the actress explained that this was what she really looked like from a different angle. In a long caption, she wrote, “After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life.”

Regardless of whether people might think it’s their job “or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgments about my body for me and others to read…it’s not.” She added that if she really was suffering from an eating disorder or other food issues, “coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming.”

(Rumer Willis/Instagram Stories)

She advised people who might actually be concerned about her or anyone else’s health and welfare to try sending a private DM to offer support instead of “posting inflammatory public comments.” In conclusion, Willis stood firm and wrote, “Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for.” Good on her for sticking up for herself. So many times “concern” is used as an excuse to shame someone’s body and it’s great that Willis has called out these types of people who honestly do more harm than good.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Cash-Strapped’ Snoop Dogg Desperate To Fund ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’?



Reports: Pat Sajak Struggling With Age, Stepping Away From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’?



Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed For $250M Divorce Amid Fights And ‘Cheating Crisis’?



Kourtney Kardashian ‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession She ‘Hooked Up’ With Travis Barker?



Vanna White Marrying Boyfriend Before She Turns 65, Pat Sajak To Walk Her Down The Aisle?