Fans Noticed Something Off About Britney Spears’ Sultry, Shirtless Bath Photo

Britney Spears fans are a bit confused after the pop star posted a picture of her bare back to Instagram. Spears, who recently gave a bombshell testimony in a hearing on her controversial conservatorship, has previously blasted paparazzi and accused them of photoshopping her body beyond recognition. Ironically, some of her followers have expressed doubt that her latest Instagram photo is really her.

Britney Spears Posts Sultry Photo Of Topless Woman, But Is It Her?

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, Britney Spears uploaded an image of what at first glance appeared to be herself facing away from the camera with her long, blonde hair pulled aside to reveal her toned back. She appears to be standing in a bathroom, judging from the bathtub filled with inviting-looking water.

The photo makes Spears look impossibly toned and her waist looks trimmer than it has in a while. Fans quickly noticed that the woman in the photo, though she does have a lot of the same physical traits as Spears, doesn’t quite look like the star. Some fans noted that the woman in the picture didn’t share Spears’ neck tattoo, which is visible in other snapshots that the “Womanizer” singer posted to the social media site.

Spears’ Followers Have A Lot Of Questions

“WHERE ARE HER TATTOOS THOUGH?!?!” one follower demanded. Another commenter asked, “Who’s photoshopping her pics,” implying that the photo really was Spears, but had been digitally altered. That question is more than a bit ironic since Spears had recently blasted outlets and paparazzi who she accused of altering her photos and “distorting” her image.

Just last week, as Spears enjoyed a vacation in Maui, she wrote, “but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing!!!!!” She added, “I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me,” before calling the treatment “rude” and “mean.”

Since Spears often reposts images that appeal to her on her Instagram page, it’s quite likely that this is simply a photo that caught her eye and she reposted for fans to enjoy. With her conservatorship case very much in the spotlight, all eyes have been trained on Spears to see what she’ll say or do next. Obviously, Spears is used to the speculation surrounding her life, though all that attention has to feel overwhelming at times.

