Fans Noticed Something Missing From Kim Kardashian’s Posts After Divorce Rumors

When marriages start to fail and break down, it's a common step for most soon-to-be-former couples to start preparing for the single life. A key part of that is learning to live without putting on and wearing a wedding ring every day. Kim Kardashian, it seems, has been a little more than inconsistent when it comes to her own wedding ring the past few months, and both fans and a few outlets have started to question if her social media has a secret message about the deteriorating marriage.