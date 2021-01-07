Fans Noticed Something Missing From Kim Kardashian’s Posts After Divorce Rumors

With nearly everyone talking about the conflicting reports of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's possible divorce, fans have begun searching for some insight of their own. By now, the biggest collection of Kardashian information and insight is, of course, the superstar's own Instagram, and a few people have noticed one element that's been missing from her recent posts — and it's not just West himself.
When marriages start to fail and break down, it's a common step for most soon-to-be-former couples to start preparing for the single life. A key part of that is learning to live without putting on and wearing a wedding ring every day. Kim Kardashian, it seems, has been a little more than inconsistent when it comes to her own wedding ring the past few months, and both fans and a few outlets have started to question if her social media has a secret message about the deteriorating marriage.
There's also this photo from last June, which when originally posted, got a lot more attention for the unique outfits the husband and wife wore. It's honestly just hard to tell what's going on with the future lawyer's left hand.
Upon closer inspection, it looks like Kardashian could have a super low-key wedding band on, or, more likely, it could be a mild ring tan.
Some people never take off their rings, while others tend to take it off at night and put it back on in the morning, which could explain this ringless snap just before Christmas last December.
There's also this snowy shot, which has a clear view of Kardashian's left hand. Given Instagram's photo compression, it's still a little debatable, but the ring does seem to be absent.
There are some reasonable explanations for the missing ring, however. Several of the photos are Kardashian modeling, and she may not want to advertise her undoubtedly pricey band. Others feature her outdoors or engaged in some activity that includes a risk of losing the jewelry for good, and she's just playing it safe. That being said, it's clearly an inconsistent choice.
The wedding band narrative should always be taken with a huge grain of salt. Recent paparazzi photos of Kim Kardashian show her still wearing her ring, and there's a lot of evidence that a missing ring means nothing, despite how often the gossip media focuses on it. Jennifer Lopez was accused of having a failing relationship after not wearing her engagement band, and a ringless snap of Beyonce was said to have humiliated Jay Z. Even President Barack Obama was targeted with rumors of a "massive divorce" from Michelle after he was seen without his ring. None of those relationships have disintegrated in the months after being photographed without their bands, so while Kardashian's marriage definitely seems to be in limbo, the ring aspect doesn't offer a lot of insight.
