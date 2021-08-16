Fans Freak Over Candace Cameron Bure’s Look-Alike Daughter Turning 23, See If You Can Tell Them Apart

Candace Cameron Bure wished her oldest child Natasha a happy birthday on Instagram, reminding her fans that the ever-youthful Fuller House actress is old enough to be the mother of a 23-year-old. It’s truly unbelievable how much the two look alike. The mother-daughter duo look more like sisters than anything else!

It’s easy to see where Natasha Bure gets her looks from, especially when she poses next to her famous mom Candace Cameron Bure. Candace wished her oldest child a happy birthday in honor of Natasha’s 23rd birthday, and fans of the Fuller House actress were shocked that she was old enough to be a mother to a young lady in her 20s.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Candace posted two incredibly flattering photos of herself and Natasha posing together, and we weren’t the only ones trying to figure out which one was turning 23. One fan wrote, “You could be sisters! Hard to tell which one is turning 23, if you didn’t know already.” Another added, “Which one?? You could both pass for 23.” Yet another commenter asked which one of the beautiful ladies was 23, “The girl on the left or the girl on the right??”

In the first photo, the two blondes wear matching denim jumpsuits, with Candace wearing a light blue outfit that perfectly complimented her daughter’s dark blue suit. Their hair was styled in matching waves, with Natasha boasting slightly longer hair than her mom. In the second picture, both showed off their unbelievably long legs while posing on the roof together.

Natasha stood sweetly with one arm crossed behind her back and holding onto her other arm. She was dressed in a white crop top and a funky, ankle-length pink skirt festooned with red flowers. Candace showed off a bit more skin than her daughter in a white button-down shirt paired with a pair of black shorts that gave fans a look at her enviable long legs.

These two make the absolute cutest duo we’ve seen in a long while. We hope Natasha had a wonderful birthday and that her year ahead looks even better than the one she left behind.