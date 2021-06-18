Fans Concerned After Rediscovering Wendy Williams’ Obsession With ‘The Killer’

Gossip Cop

Long-time viewers of the Wendy Williams Show know that there’s one thing that Wendy Williams fears above all else: the killer. Williams has made multiple mentions of the unknown, faceless killer she believes lies in wait for us all and has even shared her own peculiar tactics for dealing with the constant threat. Twitter users have had an especially fun time with this rediscovered quirk of Williams’. 

Video Showing Wendy Williams’ Obsession With ‘The Killer’ Goes Viral

A compilation video of Wendy Williams discussing “the killer” on her talk show has gone viral, and the Twitter reactions to Williams’ long and storied obsession have been hilarious. For those who don’t know, “the killer” is essentially a horror movie-style villain who creeps up on you when you least expect it and lurks in dark, hidden corners. 

Wendy Williams’ Fear Of The Killer Is Legendary

Williams has long made her fear of the killer known on her talk show, so much so that guests, including Martha Stewart, have commented on her morbid fascination. In order to thwart the killer, Williams has a number of tricks up her sleeve. She’s mentioned the bat she keeps in her nightstand at the ready in case there’s an intruder. In true Wendy Williams fashion, the bat is bedazzled with pink rhinestones and covered in metallic spikes. The perfect fusion of deadly and chic. 

It’s such a well known fact among Williams’ fans that there are multiple compilation videos on the topic, including a two-part series titled “Wendy Williams: How You Killin’” that clocks in at about 30 minutes total. 

The Responses Have Been Hilarious

With a shorter video making the rounds on social media, plenty of fans have been chiming in with hilarious comments. “When the killer actually gets Wendy Williams we’re all gonna feel so bad,” one person jokingly tweeted

Some People Can Totally Relate

A lot of other people really resonated with Williams’ message about the killer. Not only was her fear valid, these people argued, but their tactics for staying vigilant had a lot in common. 

While plenty laughed off Williams’ fascination with the killer, others saw cause for concern. A few Twitter users flat out called the daytime talk show host “paranoid” for her fears and many mentions of the imagined assailant. Considering the fact that she was recently threatened by a woman she discussed on the show, maybe Williams has good reason for her excessive caution. She certainly has a reputation for not holding back, which hasn’t always made her a popular figure. 

The tabloids have been painting Williams out to be an unstable character for years now, so it’s no wonder that some people have begun to believe those shady outlets’ utter lies. Gossip Cop has encountered a vast number of cruel tabloid stories claiming Williams’ mental health was in danger, or that she’d supposedly suffered a medical emergency on camera. Each of these tall tales turned out to be utterly untrue, but that won’t stop these shameless gossip rags from continuing to spew these toxic storylines. 

