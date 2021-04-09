Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Rose Leslie on the left, Kit Harrington on the right. Celebrities Rose Leslie Worried Angelina Jolie Wants To ‘Steal’ Kit Harrington?

Is Rose Leslie concerned Kit Harrington is getting too close to Angelina Jolie? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the rumor. Has Angelina Jolie Set Her Sights On Harrington? Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported that Kit Harrington and Angelina Jolie were […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News The Best High Waisted Bikinis That Offer Tummy Control

Feel sexy and confident in your swimwear with our top picks of high waisted bikinis. Each bathing suit set offer tummy control for a flattering look.

 by Laura Hohenstein
Meghan McCain wears a teal dress with her hair loose as she smiles at someone off camera News Fans Call Meghan McCain Out For Latest Instagram Post

The View’s Meghan McCain has found herself in hot water yet again after she posted a selfie to Instagram. Commenters were quick to call the talk show host out for her choice of t-shirt and the message it relayed. Others, however, thanked the conservative firebrand for bringing attention to the issue.  Meghan McCain’s Support Of […]

 by Brianna Morton
Bindi Irwin on the right, smiling and standing the Chandler Powell Baby Buzz Report: Bindi Irwin Planning To Exploit New Baby To Start Empire

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell just welcomed baby Grace into the world. One story says they will use this four-week-old to launch a reality TV empire. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Bindi Using New Baby To Build Empire’ According to Globe, Irwin and Powell plan to use their newborn baby to continue Steve Irwin’s TV legacy. The […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Fans Call Meghan McCain Out For Latest Instagram Post

B
Brianna Morton
2:43 pm, April 9, 2021
Meghan McCain wears a teal dress with her hair loose as she smiles at someone off camera
(Rena Schild/Shutterstock.com)

The View’s Meghan McCain has found herself in hot water yet again after she posted a selfie to Instagram. Commenters were quick to call the talk show host out for her choice of t-shirt and the message it relayed. Others, however, thanked the conservative firebrand for bringing attention to the issue. 

Meghan McCain’s Support Of Russian Figure Divides Fans

Two of Meghan McCain’s latest Instagram posts have set off a war in her comment section. In both posts, McCain wears t-shirts with the slogan “Free Navalny” in block letters. This campaign refers to Russian lawyer and opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned before being arrested in Russia. According to The View host, Navalny has been mistreated while in prison and his health is in “dire condition” and “continues to deteriorate.” 

She went on to claim that Navalny had been “tortured” and “sleep deprived” and was now suffering from a mysterious “respiratory illness.” Some in the comments didn’t take kindly to McCain’s advocating for the Russian politician. One follower wrote, “Girl worry about Americans can we get a breonna Taylor or George Floyd shirt??!” 

Another noted that McCain had spoken in favor of Georgia’s recent laws restricting voting access. “Why aren’t you equally outraged and outspoken when it comes to the (Republican) voter suppression in Georgia? Your outrage regarding Navalny might carry a bit more weight.” Yet another commenter simply said, “Free The View.” 

Others applauded McCain for bringing up the issue. “Looking [fire emoji] with a message!” one supporter exclaimed. “Thank you for bringing this to the forefront…#freenavalny,” read another comment. McCain has long been a divisive figure, which has made her a target for tabloid speculation. These shady outlets constantly claim that McCain’s job on The View is in danger, but the outspoken conservative has kept her position on the popular talk show despite all the dire whispers otherwise.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021 

Report: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Twins Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.