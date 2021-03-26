Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

A screenshot from the sitcom The Office from the episode A Benihana Christmas News Fan Favorite Episode Of ’The Office’ Called Out For Being ‘Problematic’

An actress from The Office is calling out the popular sitcom for its portrayal of Asian American women, and the episode in question has long been a fan favorite. Kat Ahn, who appeared in the holiday episode “A Benihana Christmas,” recently spoke out about the stereotypes it perpetuated. A “Problematic” Episode Of ‘The Office’ In […]

 by Brianna Morton
Wendy Williams smiles while wearing a dark colored dress against a white background News Wendy Williams’ Latest Pic Has Fans Suspicious, Fearing For Her Health

A photo of Wendy Williams recently uploaded to the Wendy Williams Show Instagram account has fans worried about her health. Several commenters noted that Williams seemed disheveled as she stood between her new boyfriend, Mike Esterman, and controversial TV doc, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Some fans have also pointed out that the talk show host has […]

 by Brianna Morton
Meghan Markle smiling in a black coat with Prince Harry Royals Report: Meghan Markle Is A ‘Bipolar Narcissist’ According To ‘Psychological Profile’

Meghan Markle is on yet another tabloid cover this week claiming that she’s controlling Prince Harry with threats of self-harm. Some psych experts have diagnosed Markle, after her Oprah Winfrey interview with a litany of disorders. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meghan’s Secret Psych Analysis’ Fresh off talking to body language and speech experts, the National Enquirer […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Gordon Ramsay at the 'American Idol' Finalists Part in Los Angeles. Celebrities These ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Winners Didn’t Get The Grand Prize They Were Promised

Find out which Hell's Kitchen season winners were denied the full grand prize that was advertised on the Fox reality series.

 by Deb Taylor
News

Fan Favorite Episode Of ’The Office’ Called Out For Being ‘Problematic’

B
Brianna Morton
3:59 pm, March 26, 2021
A screenshot from the sitcom The Office from the episode A Benihana Christmas
(NBC)

An actress from The Office is calling out the popular sitcom for its portrayal of Asian American women, and the episode in question has long been a fan favorite. Kat Ahn, who appeared in the holiday episode “A Benihana Christmas,” recently spoke out about the stereotypes it perpetuated.

A “Problematic” Episode Of ‘The Office’

In the episode, Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, invites two Asian waitresses to the office holiday party. He also refers to the restaurant where he met them, Benihana, as “Asian Hooters” and marks one girl on the arm with a Sharpie because he can’t tell them apart. That idea of the two Asian women being so interchangeable was echoed in the fact that the waitresses Carell’s character initially flirts with aren’t the ones he winds up bringing back to the office party. 

Kat Ahn played one of the waitresses and spoke about the experience with the Washington Post. She had initially been excited about appearing on the show, but after she realized she was “just there to be the joke,” she began to feel differently. “You’re told to shut up and be grateful,” Ahn added. 

Ahn has talked about her experience on The Office before. She created a viral Tik Tok video earlier this year where she called the episode’s depiction of Asian women “problematic.” She went on to explain, “The story line with myself and the other Asian American actress is that we were the ‘uglier’ version of the actresses at the Benihana.” 

Other Stars Of The Show Weigh In

In her podcast called Office Ladies, Jenna Fisher, who played Pam, explained that the idea behind the switch wasn’t that Michael couldn’t tell the women apart, but that the second pair of ladies were younger and not as “sophisticated,” so they were easier to persuade to come back to the party. She and her co-host, fellow The Office alum Angela Kinsey, did agree that the episode was problematic. 

Regardless, Ahn insisted that the episode was a perfect example of Asian Americans being treated as “one big monolith” and as if they’re “one big, walking stereotype without any personality or individuality, which is problematic.” Since both Fisher and Kinsey agreed that the episode probably wouldn’t be written today, it’s clear that attitudes are changing.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.