 by Brianna Morton
Family Of Slain Tik Tok Star Condemns Wendy Williams After Controversial Segment: ‘I’m So Angry’

Brianna Morton
11:39 am, July 12, 2021
Wendy Williams wears a black dress on the red carpet
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Wendy Williams continues to come under fire after airing a controversial segment about a rising Tik Tok star who was murdered last week. The family of the young man in question, a 19-year-old known as Swavy, has now spoken out about the controversy and made their demands for the embattled talk show host clear. The Wendy Williams Show host is also facing calls for her show to be canceled following her callous treatment of the tragedy. 

Wendy Williams Covers Tragic Murder, Enrages Everyone

The mother and brother of the slain Tik Tok star have spoken out about the controversial Wendy Williams Show segment that infuriated Twitter last week. If you’ll recall, Wendy Williams faced censure and even calls for the cancellation of her show last week after a bizarre segment on the murder of a 19-year-old Tik Toker named Swavy, whose real name is Matima Miller. 

The controversy-ridden talk show host shocked her audience after she began the segment by comparing her social media following to the Tik Tok star and insisting that no one had ever heard of him. She then dropped the bomb that the young man had been murdered. Williams then quoted unsubstantiated allegations made by a man who claimed to be the killer that Swavy was the original aggressor and had tried to murder him. 

The talk show host used MediaTakeOut as her source for this information, and now Swavy’s grieving family has spoken out to condemn Williams for spreading what they say is misinformation about the rising star. His brother, Rahkim Clark, and their mother Chanell, spoke with TMZ and blasted Williams for not reaching out to them, either for more information or to offer her condolences for their loss, and made it clear that she owed their family an apology. 

Family Of Slain Tik Tok Star Swavy Speak Out

Rahkim told the gossip site,  “Wendy has always been a messy person. That’s what her life consists of: gossip and reporting stories. But this is not just any other story. This is not a highlight. This is not a hot topic. This is our real life, like we’re dealing with this in reality.” He accused Williams of making a “false narrative” and painting his brother as “a thug, as a drug dealer, or someone that was out here trying to be in the streets,” and insisted that his brother wasn’t that kind of person. 

“As a black woman and as a black mother, you didn’t have any empathy at all for my family. Words cannot explain how I feel. I’m so angry, I’m so upset,” he continued. Swavy’s mother, Chanell, was on the verge of tears the entire time she spoke, stopping several times to try and compose herself. She has explained that she was present during the shooting and tragically watched her son take his final breaths. There was no mention of her presence in the MTO News report, which casts further doubts on the alleged killer’s claims.

A Mother’s Unimaginable Grief

“I had to lay there with my son. And I asked God, why did you let me see that?” she said, her voice thick with tears. “I had to see my son down there, shot up. To see something like that as a mother, it mentally messes you up.” She directed several questions to Williams, asking, “Wendy Williams, how as a mother, how do you put a child out there like that?” 

The anger Chanell felt towards Williams was palpable in the video as she explained what she wanted from the talk show host. “I deserve an apology but at this point, I’m so pissed off…I’m so pissed off because you did him like that,” she said, adding, “I mean I’m looking for an apology, I do want an apology, but at the same time I’m pissed with Wendy.” 

Obviously, there could have been a more balanced approach Williams could have taken rather than simply reporting the alleged killer’s claims without any pushback. Williams isn’t a journalist, but since her show reaches a huge audience every week, it’s highly irresponsible of her to promote such a one-sided explanation of why a young man is dead. Williams has yet to respond to the backlash or issue the apology that the family has demanded.

