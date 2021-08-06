Family Of Late Scholastic CEO Stunned At Reading Of His Will: ‘Served As Salt In An Open Wound’

The CEO of Scholastic Inc, Richard Robinson Jr, died unexpectedly last month. The details of his ill have left his family shocked. Who will control Harry Potter and The Hunger Games going forward? Gossip Cop has the story.

Scholastic Future Handed To An Outsider, Family Left Stunned

Richard Robinson took control of Scholastic from his father, and his kids expected control of the company to be handed over to them. Robinson left behind two sons: John Robinson and Maurice Robinson. Neither was given control of the $1.2 billion company.

The fate of Scholastic now lies in the hands of Iole Lucchese. Lucchese is thirty years younger than Robinson and was the chief strategy officer before wresting control. If that’s not enough, she and Robinson were romantically involved for years. She’s also inherited all of his personal possessions.

Family Is Not Happy

Robinson’s children and siblings are not happy. Some in the family want the company to remain independent. Others just want to keep an outsider from having total control of Robinson’s possessions. In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Robinson’s ex-wife Helen Benham said the will “served as salt in an open wound.” His son Reece called it “unexpected and shocking,” especially because he was visiting his father multiple times a week.

For what it’s worth, Lucchese has put together an impressive resume at Scholastic. She’s worked there for thirty years and has expanded Scholastic’s footprint around the world. This is a pretty scintillating ongoing scandal, so Gossip Cop will have to keep an eye out for any legal developments.

Other Succession Stories

This legitimate story is a tremendous demonstration of an actual succession scandal. Far too often, tabloids try to invent royal succession drama that just doesn’t add up. Unlike Queen Elizabeth, Robinson did have control in naming his successor. The British throne is in the hands of Parliament.

Gossip Cop still sees so many tall tales about Prince William leapfrogging his father, or Princess Anne planning a coup. Just about every royal is supposedly gunning for a job they have no hope of getting, for Queen Elizabeth is not in control. These stories make for excellent drama, but it’s simply not how any of this works. The Scholastic scandal also shows what would happen if someone got passed over: hurt feelings, statements, and legal battles.

We can’t help but think about HBO’s Succession. The Robinson’s resemble the Roy’s in all too many ways, including ex-wives and cut-out children. Season three of the series should debut this fall, and perhaps it has a brand new source of inspiration.

More News From Gossip Cop

Meghan Markle Sparks Renewed Feud With Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family Over Baby Lilibet Diana?



Alfonso Ribeiro Facing Backlash Over Controversial Video After Blaming White Wife For Lack Of Black Support



Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost



Portia De Rossi Walked Out On Ellen DeGeneres After ‘Huge Fight’?



Willie Nelson’s Wife ‘Fed Up’ With His ‘Constant Pot-Toking And Carousing’?