Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Team Up To Star In ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff, Here’s Everything We Know

The Yellowstone universe is going to get a little larger. Kevin Costner’s hit series is going to get a spin-off with some A-listers like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to headline. Gossip Cop has the details.

Coming Soon To Paramount+

Yellowstone is the biggest hit in the history of the Paramount Network, so we’re not surprised that the budding streaming service Paramount+ would want more of the West. 1883 is a prequel series from creator Taylor Sheridan that will look at the origins of the Dutton family.

McGraw and Hill are set to star as James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. Sam Elliott will also star as a cowboy.

Understandably, everyone’s very excited about the new project. McGraw said, “This is truly a dream job,” while Hill called it “the opportunity of a lifetime.” Elliott, no stranger to the genre, got a bit more cerebral in his praise. He said of himself and Sheridan, “I think the Western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

What Does Costner Think?

Faith Hill was beaming when she shared the news on Instagram.

The comment section on her post has a few big names like Martina McBride and Morgane Stapleton expressing support. The biggest endorsement of all though comes from Costner himself. He commented, “Welcome to the ranch.”

Platform Growing Fast

1883 is just one of the Yellowstone spinoffs currently in the works. Sheridan’s working on a Texas-centric spin-off entitled 6666. Paramount+ is betting big on this franchise, and we mean big — Sheridan’s new deal with ViacomCBS is in the nine-figure range. At that price, these two new shows could only be the tip of the iceberg.

Sheridan’s not the only one making a silly amount of money from ViacomCBS. South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone just signed a mind-boggling $900 million deal that includes multiple seasons of the hit show as well as, get this, 14 movies over six years. We aren’t holding our breath for a Yellowstone/South Park movie, but it would technically be possible.

When Are They Coming Out?

No official release date has been announced for either series, but 1883 should debut within a year. The fourth season of Yellowstone was delayed to accommodate the 2020 Olympics, but it should arrive this fall.

