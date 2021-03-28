Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Divorcing, Battling Over Huge Fortune?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill wed in 1996. Together they’re raising three children, and look to still be as close as ever. However, Gossip Cop still sees loads of rumors about an impending divorce. Here are some stories we’ve investigated about the country legends.

‘Fights, Secrets and Lies’

The cover story of OK! reported that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were getting a $165 million divorce. A so-called source said, “No one would be surprised if they officially ended it in the near future, especially since they’ve been practically living separate lives for months. The buzz is that it’s just a matter of who files the paperwork first.” The tabloid teased “fights, secrets and lies” between the two, but never got into any specifics. A spokesperson said on the record that there was no truth to this divorce claim.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Headed For Divorce

According to the Globe, Hill was meeting with divorce lawyers to keep her money safe. Hill’s been divorced before, and a source said, “There’s too much at stake this time. With things as bad as they are between Faith and Tim, she’s instructed her lawyers to make sure she walks away with more than her share.” This story was completely fabricated, as Hill had recently made a lovely Instagram post about her husband.

‘Marriage Explodes!’

A few months later, the Globe went back to the well once more. It claimed the Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were in the midst of a “$167 million divorce nightmare.” A supposed source said, “Tim wants his career to be his own,” and he was sick of his fans yelling for Faith Hill on his tours. Hill was worried that McGraw’s sobriety could be in danger if he went off on his own. Gossip Cop pointed out that McGraw and Hill do have distinct careers, and he’s gone on solo tours loads of times without Hill. Furthermore, McGraw had just done an interview with Kelly Clarkson where he expressed how much he loves working with his wife.

Tim McGraw Walks Out

In Touch brought the supposed divorce figure up to $200 million in its cover story about Tim McGraw dumping Faith Hill. McGraw decided to leave Sony Music, which is Hill’s label. A source said that Hill was blindsided and that “this leaves her in the dust.” Another insider also brought up Hill’s “major trust issues” surrounding McGraw’s sobriety. The story even dragged in, of all people, Taylor Swift. A so-called source said, “When Taylor Swift opened for them on their ‘Soul2Soul’ tour years ago, Faith was insanely jealous, and who can blame her?” If this sounds hard to follow, that’s because it is. Tim McGraw leaving a record label did not affect his marriage, nor was bringing Swift on tour any kind of problem. A spokesperson for McGraw told Gossip Cop that this story was fabricated, just like the rest.

