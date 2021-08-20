Gossip Cop

Faith Hill ‘Insanely Jealous’ Of Tim McGraw’s Acting Success?

Matthew Radulski
4:00 pm, August 20, 2021
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing on stage together
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Is Faith Hill growing resentful of Tim McGraw’s success? One report says she’s jealous of his burgeoning acting career. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tim Has Faith in Wife’s Acting!’

According to the National Enquirer, McGraw is responsible for Hill’s recent leading role in 1883, a prequel to Yellowstone. Hill is brimming with jealousy over her husband’s acting success, so this is an olive branch of sorts. A tipster says, “Tim wouldn’t accept the role unless Faith was at least given an audition.”

McGraw is no stranger to acting success. He found success starring in The Blind Side and Friday Night Lights, while Hill is remembered for the 2004 flop The Stepford Wives. A source says, “Faith’s insanely jealous of Tim’s success… it was causing real tension in the marriage.” Hill’s ego took a blow when McGraw’s career took off as hers stalled.

A friend says, “Faith is just not as big a star as Tim anymore.” McGraw is purposefully trying to help Hill’s career along for the sake of the marriage. A source concludes, “Tim would do anything to make things better for them, both personally and professionally.”

Trouble For Tim McGraw And Faith Hill?

Major roles in major projects aren’t dolled out on the whims of Tim McGraw. A rep for the couple denied this story. This story is just an inaccurate attack on Hill.

For one thing, the story describes 2004’s The Stepford Wives as a “big-budget flop.” It actually turned a profit, earning over $100 million on a budget of $90 million. It was a modest success that did nothing to harm the careers of Nicole Kidman or Matthew Broderick. Why would Hill, one of many in the supporting cast, suddenly shoulder all of the blame?

For comparison’s sake, this story fails to mention that McGraw starred in 2015’s Tomorrowland. The Disney flick only grossed $209 million on a budget of $280 million. That’s a major flop, yet it goes entirely unmentioned in the story. Obviously, that film didn’t live or die at the box office based on McGraw’s performance, but that just goes to show how flimsy this whole story is.

Hill’s success is her own, and she’s never relied on her husband to become a superstar. She was a hit-maker before she met McGraw, and headlined a world tour without him. If she’s focusing on acting now, then credit should go to her instead of McGraw.

Other Tall Tales

This isn’t the first time the Enquirer has turned Hill and Mcgraw’s marriage into a competition. Back in 2019, it reported that Hill wanted to outdo McGraw’s memoir in some bizarre attempt at revenge. A rep for Hill denied that story.

We also debunked the hateful story about Hill living in fear that McGraw would relapse. McGraw’s been sober for 12 years, and there’s no indication that he’s fallen off the wagon. Hill was also supposedly pleading with McGraw to not head out on a solo tour for the same reasons.

If McGraw and Hill were half as combustible as this outlet claims, then they never would have lasted one year of marriage. They’ll celebrate year 25 this October, so all these stories of irreconcilable differences are bogus.

