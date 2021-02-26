Who Are Faith Hill And Tim McGraw’s Daughters?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of country music’s most famous couples. Married for more than two decades, the pair have found just as much success collaborating with each other as they have in pursuing their solo projects. They’ve also managed to raise three lovely children—Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. What’s it like to be one of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughters? Here, we take a deep dive into this famous family.

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw First Got Married In 1996

While Faith Hill and Tim McGraw first met in 1994 at an annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, sparks did not fly until two years later, when Hill joined McGraw on tour as his opening act. McGraw had just recently gotten out of a relationship, but Hill was engaged to a record producer at the time. Nevertheless, it was impossible for her to deny her feelings for the “Don’t Take the Girl” singer.

“If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else — ‘Oh, okay, now she’s a slut and a bad person’ — I can’t control that,” she told People in 1998. “But I wasn’t about to let Tim slip through my hands.”

The duo tied the knot in the fall of 1996 and has been one of country music’s most beloved couples ever since. Together, they’ve co-headlined tours, recorded numerous duets, and even released a collaborative album, The Rest of Our Life.

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Have Three Daughters

Despite their busy country music careers, Hill and McGraw made sure to carve out plenty of time for family. The couple has daughters—23-year-old Gracie, 22-year-old Maggie, and 19-year-old Audrey.

McGraw beams with pride when talking about his children. He told ET Canada, “My daughters have grown up to be strong, independent, outspoken, don’t take any [expletive] from anybody, and they are really good, solid girls. They’re good friends to their friends and they’re good daughters to their parents.”

Here’s what we know about Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey McGraw.

Gracie McGraw

Gracie McGraw was born on May 5, 1997. Following in the footsteps of her famous parents, she loves to sing and is currently pursuing a career in music. She even recorded a duet with her dad, “Here Tonight,” which appears on McGraw’s album Damn Country Music. Last year, on her 23rd birthday, the proud papa posted a sweet tribute to his daughter on Instagram, writing:

“Our oldest is 23…Wow. The sweetest, kindest heart in the world….So beautiful inside and out. She’s always there for her friends. Always there for her family….And always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh. We love her so much.”

Maggie McGraw

Born on August 12th, 1998, Maggie is the middle McGraw child. She graduated from Stanford University last year, and while it doesn’t appear that she’s currently pursuing a career in music, she did sing in a band while she was in college.

Tim McGraw has described Maggie as passionate and adventurous, writing the following tribute to her on her birthday back in 2019.

“Happy 21st to our Maggie May!!! Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you. All of your adventures and passion for life is infectious! Don’t ever stop being willing to learn. Your mother and I never tire of your eagerness. We are SO very fortunate to have you and your sisters in our lives!!! Let’s get out there and make some more memories! I love you!”

Maggie is active on social media and even let her mom make an appearance in a recent TikTok.

Audrey McGraw

The youngest of the McGraw siblings, Audrey was born on December 6, 2001. Born seven and a half weeks early, her birth was an event her parents will never forget. On her 18th birthday, McGraw wrote on Instagram:

“I woke up this morning and thought a long time about this day 18 years ago…This little angel came to us 7 1/2 weeks early. Faith and I did a lot of praying and stayed all day every day for 2 1/2 weeks in the NICU at Baptist Hospital with such incredible nurses. And now she is beautiful, vibrant and the most remarkable young woman who lights up the life of everyone she knows. She is a young woman who knows her true north. She loves her family fiercely. An honest and dedicated friend. Her mother and I couldn’t be more proud of her and her sisters.”

Now 19 and a spitting image of her mom, Audrey is a professional model who’s appeared in campaigns for fashion label Tory Burch.